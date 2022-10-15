7 Retired Bodybuilders Who Are Still Fit After All These Years

When you think of the best bodybuilders of all time, you might think of a picture or video you saw of them training that motivated you. Although they are old now, those legends who inspired you are still doing what they were doing back then.

Even though they are no longer ac, many of them still go to their favorite gyms every day to keep their world-class bodies in shape. They still work hard and push themselves to stay in great shape. This truly cements their place as icons of the game.

7 Retired Bodybuilders Who Are Still Fit

These seven retired bodybuilders like to stay fit even after hanging up their boots.

1. Lou Ferrigno

Lou Ferrigno is one of the few bodybuilders who made it into the mainstream and stayed there for the rest of his career. The former Mr. Universe and the first Incredible Hulk last competed in a bodybuilding show at the Masters Olympia in 1994, but he hasn't stopped training in the 20 years since then, and continues to remain in top form even at the age of 70.

In September 2022, the first Incredible Hulk posted a picture of his abs on social media, showcasing that anybody can stay in shape even as they get older.

2. Jay Cutler

Jay Cutler is one of the most successful bodybuilders of the 21st century. He has won Mr. Olympia four times and the Arnold Classic three times. Cutler is one of the best ambassadors of the sport ever to have competed.

The 2013 Olympia was Cutler's last competition, and he came in sixth. Since then, the 49-year-old man has lost weight and maintained a chiseled look. He trains often in Las Vegas, where he lives, and uses the same routines he used when he was a competitor. Best of all, he shows on YouTube how he trains so his fans can follow him and draw inspiration.

3. Lee Labrada

Most younger bodybuilding fans probably know Lee Labrada as the father of Hunter Labrada, who is currently competing in the Olympia. But when he was at the top of his game, Lee was a star. He won the Mr. Universe competition in 1985 and finished in the top four at the Mr. Olympia competition for seven straight years, from 1987 to 1993.

Labrada was also known for his excellent poses and definition, which he sometimes shows off even now on Instagram. One example shown above is from the summer of 2022, when he was 62 years old and was filmed doing leg extensions. The shape and definition say more about the legendary bodybuilder than we can ever hope to!

4. Johnnie Jackson

Bodybuilder Johnnie Jackson’s powerful upper body propelled him to wins at the Arnold Classic South Africa and Toronto Pro in 2017 while in his mid-40s. Even though he's in his 50s, he still has big shoulders and a wide back that could make judges give him high marks.

Jackson trains with Warren, so it's likely that the two retired athletes push each other to stay on top of their games. Even though Jackson isn't on stage anymore, he isn't letting his size go to waste.

5. Jose Raymond

"The Boston Mass" was the best in the 212 division for most of the 2010s. His wins at the New York Pro in 2013 and the Arnold Classic in 2015 were the highlights. He also did well at several Olympias, and in 2015, he came in second place.

Raymond quit in 2018 after coming in fifth place at the 212 Olympia. Flex Lewis won the event. There were rumors that they would come back in 2021, but that didn't happen. He still works out at gyms around Boston, and he looks almost as big as he did when he was younger.

6. Rich Gaspari

Rich Gaspari finally got his big break when he won the first Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio, in 1989. From 1986 to 1988, Lee Haney beat him at the Mr. Olympia, so Gaspari had to settle for second place. The contest was shown on NBC, and Schwarzenegger talked about it. This gave Gaspari an even bigger chance to show off his skills.

Gaspari stopped competing in 1996, and soon after, he started his own supplement company called Gaspari Nutrition. But he hasn't slowed down much in the gym, and even though he's 59, he's still very serious about staying fit. Watch how quickly he does lateral raises in the video above.

7. Dexter Jackson

Dexter Jackson went pro as a bodybuilder in 1998 and won an amazing 29 times before calling it quits in 2020. That's more wins than any other male competitor has ever had. His best win came when he beat Jay Cutler to win the Mr. Olympia title in 2008.

Jackson is now in his 50s and sometimes post on social media about how he looks. A recent training video showed that he still has the good muscles that helped him win the Arnold Classic a record five times in a row.

Takeaway

Other bodybuilding greats, too, are in excellent shape, even as they age. Working out and eating a proper healthy and balanced diet is not just for young people who want to stay in shape, but for everyone. By maintaining a healthy lifestyle, it is also possible to slow down the loss of muscle and body functions due to aging. And guess what, it's never too late to start! So are you ready to start living a healthier life from today?

Poll : 0 votes