8 best butter alternatives you can try 

There are many butter alternatives you can try if you enjoy that rich, creamy goodness. A butter alternative is beneficial for both baking and cooking. Butter is an essential ingredient, so avoid cooking without it; instead, choose a suitable substitute so you may enjoy all of your delectable dishes without skipping a beat.

We are all aware that butter is a versatile cooking ingredient that can be used to create a soft texture in cookies and cakes as well as to give richness and flavor to creamy sauces and soups.

Just because you're avoiding butter doesn't mean you must exclude your favorite dishes. Finding the appropriate butter replacements can be difficult, however, it's not impossible.

Butter alternatives

1) Cocoa butter

It's an excellent fat choice for chocolate baked goods, chocolate truffles, and white chocolate macadamia biscuits since it adds a fragrant cocoa flavor. To achieve the greatest results, melt and cool sufficiently before use. Remember to use 80 percent of the suggested quantity of butter, since cacao butter consists of pure fat produced from the cacao bean.

2) Tofu

For half of the called-for butter, substitute mashed tofu. Ounce per ounce, tofu has about 90 percent fewer calories and 88% less fat than butter. Using tofu to replace half the butter reduces calories, fat, saturated fat, cholesterol, and sodium by about half.

3) Greek yogurt

If you don't have enough butter to finish the dish, consider adding some Greek yogurt. Replace half the butter with 1/4 cup full-fat plain Greek yogurt. For instance, if the recipe requires a single cup of butter, substitute half the amount of butter for 1/4 cup of yoghurt.

4) Ghee

People use ghee instead of butter. You remove water from butter to make ghee. This makes ghee better for cooking.

Did you know ghee has something called butyrate acid? It helps with inflammation and digestion. For those who cannot tolerate lactose well, ghee is a good option. It's great for baking, and many consider it better than regular butter.

You know cream cheese, right? It's a great butter substitute. Soft cheeses like ricotta or mascarpone can work as well. If you're using 'wetter' cheeses, allow them to drain. You don't want your dish to be too watery.

6) Olive oil

Olive oil makes light-baked items with mild fruit flavours. Unless you're baking anything very mild, olive oil isn't going to dominate the other flavors. Always remember to use a high-quality bottle; if you wouldn't use it in your salad or sprinkle it on toast, you probably wouldn't put it in your cookies and cakes.

7) Apple sauce

Apple sauce is a good butter substitute. It only has 166 calories per cup and is rich in vitamins and nutrients.

If you're worried about sugar, go for unsweetened apple sauce. It can also mimic butter's role as an emulsifier in baking. This swap can shift the texture and taste a bit, normally leading to a subtly sweet flavour and soft texture.

8) Avocado

Avocado easily replaces butter due to its similar consistency, not to mention the health benefits it offers. It's loaded with monounsaturated fats good for the heart and various essential minerals and vitamins. Mash or puree mature avocados and use them as a sandwich spread instead of butter on toast.

While many meals are adaptable, few are as good by themselves as when combined with other components.

Butter isn't always the answer; there are plenty of options (including chicken broth) to try. Simply experiment. Maintain a lookout for beneficial, healthy butter substitutes at your local store.