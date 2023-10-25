Clarified Butter: Here’s Why Ghee Is Known to Be a Superfood

Clarified butter, or what we call ghee, holds a special place in the heart of Indian culinary traditions. It's made with patience, as butter is gently simmered until its water content vanishes and the milk solids settle at the bottom.

The rich and nutty essence of ghee is not just a treat for the taste buds but also a friend to the chef. Its high smoke point ensures that dishes are cooked to perfection without the risk of burning.

For those who have a tender relationship with dairy due to lactose or casein sensitivities, ghee comes as a kind alternative. Across the world, in the heart of many kitchens, ghee shines as a golden testament to culinary delight and nourishment.

Clarified Butter: The Nutrient Composition of Ghee

Clarified butter (Image via Wallmart)

Let's delve on a journey through the rich tapestry of clarified butter's components, using a typical serving size of ghee, which is about one tablespoon or roughly 14 grams:

Calories: Every spoonful of ghee embraces a concentration of energy, generously providing between 112-120 calories.

Fat: At its heart, ghee is a symphony of fats, boasting nearly 14 grams in each tablespoon. Its predominant voice stands in notes of saturated fats, constituting around nine grams.

Saturated Fat: Delving deeper, one will find that ghee carries a significant portion of saturated fat. Depending on its quality, this can range between 6 to 9 grams in every spoonful.

Monounsaturated Fat: Alongside its robust, saturated fat content, ghee carries about 3-4 grams of monounsaturated fat, adding to its rich narrative.

Cholesterol: Ghee does weave in a strand of cholesterol, averaging between 33-37 milligrams per tablespoon.

Clarified butter (Image via Unsplash/Megumi Nachev)

Vitamins: Ghee graces our tables not just with flavor but also with gifts of fat-soluble vitamins like vitamin A, vitamin E, and vitamin K.

Trace Minerals: Like hidden treasures in its golden hue, ghee may carry whispers of minerals like calcium, phosphorus, and selenium.

Lactose and Casein: One of the heartwarming tales of ghee is its almost magical absence of lactose and casein.

Antioxidants: Within its golden embrace, ghee might also harbor antioxidants, like the cherished conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) and butyric acid.

Why Is Clarified Butter Known to Be a Superfood?

Clarified butter (Image via Unsplash/Megumi Nachev)

Lactose and Casein-Free: For those who cherish their bond with food but sometimes find themselves at odds with lactose and casein, ghee offers a gentle embrace.

High Smoke Point: Ghee stands resilient and unwavering with its high smoke point, which rests around 450°F or 232°C. In the realm of culinary arts, it means ghee graciously endures high temperatures, ensuring meals are cooked to perfection without the shadow of harmful compounds.

Rich in Healthy Fats: While saturated fats hold a prominent place, ghee also elegantly carries monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. Among these saturated fats are stories of beneficial fatty acids, like butyric acid and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), which whisper tales of health.

Nutrient-Dense: Ghee is more than just a culinary delight - it's a vessel of nourishment. Within its golden embrace are fat-soluble vitamins like vitamin A, vitamin E, and vitamin K. These vitamins share tales of vitality, recounting the roles they play in vision, the health of our skin, and the dance of blood clotting.

Clarified butter (Image via Walmart)

Antioxidants: Within ghee's depth might lie treasured antioxidants, including CLA and butyric acid. These compounds speak of ancient wisdom and health potential. CLA, for instance, is said to wear the robes of anti-inflammation and weight balance.

Traditional Use in Ayurveda: Ghee carries with it the legacy of Ayurveda, a timeless tradition. Considered a sattvic food, ghee is believed to resonate with purity and clarity, promising a balanced mind and overall well-being when relished in thoughtful moderation.

Flavor and Versatility: Ghee's narrative is richly flavored, speaking praises of its nutty taste. Beyond its captivating taste, ghee's versatility in culinary tales, whether as a protagonist in cooking or a delightful topping, has etched its mark in many a cuisine's heart.

Now you know exactly why clarified butter ghee is known to be a superfood. This Indian culinary delight serves as one of the essentials ingredients to be kept in a kitchen.