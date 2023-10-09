8 Best Stretches for Bedtime to Unwind

After a hectic and stressful day, stretches for bedtime are an amazing way to end your day. Not only this, the desk jobs also have limited our range of motion.

Even if you spend the majority of the day at a desk, your body is always in motion due to clenched teeth, contracting muscles, and other factors that make it difficult for your body to get enough rest.

Before going to bed, try to do some conscious movement to assist in straightening you up and offset any mindless motion that might be tying you up. Stretches for bedtime could benefit you the next morning as well as prepare your body for a restful night's sleep.

Stretches for bedtime: Moves to relax before sleep

Stretching helps you connect with your body and bring your attention to your breath and body rather than the stresses of the day. This bodily awareness aids in the development of mindfulness, which has been linked to improved sleep.

Stretches for bedtime may also have physical advantages, such as easing muscle tension and averting cramps that could disturb your sleep. Just be sure to limit your stretching to mild motions; a strenuous workout right before bed may have the opposite effect.

Check out the best stretches before sleeping:

1) Child’s pose

Child's pose. (Image via Pexels/ Gustavo Fring)

Begin your stretches for bedtime with the Child's Pose. It encourages relaxation while gently stretching the legs, hips, and lower back.

This is how you do it:

Kneel on the ground, keeping your knees apart and your big toes in contact.

Lean back on your heels, extend your arms in front of you, and bring your chest down towards the floor.

Hold while inhaling slowly and deeply for 20 to 30 seconds.

2) Neck stretches

Neck stretches are best stretches for bedtime. (Image via Unsplash/ Keenan Constance)

The neck gets stressed a lot throughout the day. So, neck stretches must be included in the list of stretches for bedtime. These stretches will assist in releasing tension from your shoulders, neck, and head. When performing them, try to concentrate on keeping excellent posture.

Here’s how to do it:

Be seated in a comfortable chair. Put your right hand over your left ear or the top of your head.

Hold this position for five breaths while gently bringing your right ear towards your right shoulder.

Repeat on the other side.

Maintaining a forward-facing posture for the rest of your body, turn to look over your right shoulder.

Hold for at least five breaths and repeat on the other side.

3) Butterfly stretch

Butterfly stretch is good for hamstrings. (Image via Pexels/ Anastasia Shuraeva)

The Butterfly Stretch is the ideal stretch to relieve inner thigh and groin tension because it specifically targets those muscles.

Here’s how to do it:

Keep your legs out straight.

Bend and bring your feet's soles together.

Holding your feet in place with your hands, slowly lower your knees to the ground.

Hold while inhaling deeply for 20 to 30 seconds.

4) Lying knee to chest stretch

Lying stretches for bedtime. (Image via Pexels/ Miriam Alonso)

The glutes, back, neck, and shoulders can all benefit from this stretch. It is one of the best stretches for bedtime.

Here’s how to do it:

Bring your right knee up and grab both of your hands behind it as you are lying on your back with your legs outstretched.

Pull your knee a little closer to your chest.

Hold for at least 30 seconds.

Then switch sides and repeat the previous three times on the right.

5) Overhead stretch

Overhead stretch is good for relaxing. (Image via Pexels/ Files)

The upper torso, shoulders, and arm muscles are stretched during an overhead stretch. It is one of the best stretches for bedtime to unwind before bed because the stretch includes deep breathing.

Follow these steps:

Place your feet shoulder-width apart while standing or sitting comfortably.

Your fingers should be pointing towards the ceiling as you extend your hands over your head.

Suck in your stomach while taking a deep breath.

Maintain the position for 30-60 seconds.

As you lower your arms, let out a breath.

6) Ankle circles

Ankle stretches before bedtime. (Image via Pexels/ Miriam Alonso)

Your ankles and feet should not be overlooked. Your lower extremities may feel less tense and more relaxed after doing ankle circles.

Here’s how to do it:

Spread your legs out and take a comfortable seat on your bed.

Raise one foot off the floor and gently circle your ankle.

Rotate for 15 seconds in one direction, then switch to the opposite.

Repeat on the opposite ankle.

7) Happy baby stretching pose

Happy baby pose is a back lying stretch. (Image via Unsplash/ Littro Inc)

This light-hearted and soothing pose that targets the lower back and inner thighs is a great way to cap off your bedtime stretching routine.

Here’s how to do it:

While lying on your back, tuck your knees in close to your chest.

While keeping your knees bent, hold the outside of your feet with both hands.

On either side of your torso, gently pull your knees towards the floor.

Maintain the position for 20 to 30 seconds, gently rocking from side to side if it is comfortable.

8) Legs up the wall

Legs up the wall pose. (Image via Pexels/ Anastasia Shuraeva)

This is a restorative pose that encourages relaxation while easing tension in the neck, shoulders, and back.

To perform this stretch:

Place your right side against a wall while you sit.

Swing your legs up against the wall while you recline on your back.

Your hips may be close to or far from the wall. Decide on the distance that feels most at ease. You can also elevate your hips a little bit by putting a cushion there for support.

Hold this position for up to ten minutes.

You may relax, release tension, and get better sleep by incorporating stretches for bedtime into your regular routine. Keep in mind to take deep breaths and hold each stretch for as long as is comfortable.