Before talking about cold water benefits, the very idea of having an ice bath or a cold shower is terrifying but at the same time a thrilling experience. If you think it is madness and you should refrain from it, here are some cold water benefits that might change your mind.

No doubt a hot water bath is more soothing and who does not like sitting in a bathtub filled with hot water? But did you know that a cold water bath can reduce your stress, make you more active, and even help you in weight loss?

To enjoy cold water benefits, cold baths can be challenging in the beginning (Image by Robson Hatsukami Morgan/Unsplash)

When you’re in a tub filled with ice or cold water, your mind will only try to make the cold feeling go and you will forget about your other worries, which can provide you with some relief. Let us now look at the cold water benefits that will blow your mind.

8 cold water benefits that will blow your mind

1. Better blood circulation

Cold water benefits: Better overall blood flow (Image by Anirudh/Unsplash)

When you are dipped in cold water or are taking an icy bath, your body tries very hard to maintain its core temperature, the same way it tries to, when you’re at higher altitudes and in colder climates.

While the body is trying to maintain temperature, there is increased blood circulation, which circulates fresh blood to all parts of the body, which also helps people with high blood pressure or athletes who want to recover fast. Blood starts moving and flowing quickly and as a result, we get an improved circulatory system.

2. Increased metabolism

Drinking cold water can help you lose some weight (Image by Engin Akyurt/Unsplash)

While you may have heard that drinking cold water straight from the freezer can make you fat, it is false. Drinking icy water can actually boost your resting metabolism and can help you burn more calories, which will contribute to your healthy life and weight loss.

Also when you have an ice bath, your body burns fat for heat, to maintain the core temperature, which again can help you lose weight.

3. Flawless skin

Cold water benefits: Flawless skin (Image by Lance Reis /Unsplash)

Drinking cold water can help you get naturally glowing skin and icy water therapy is used for treating several skin conditions and can help to close skin pores and not let bacteria or dirt enter the skin. Taking an icy bath can lessen redness or swelling or any sort of skin inflammation.

4. Boosts your presence of mind

Cold water baths can make you more alert (Image by Freepik)

Taking an icy bath early in the morning can boost your powers of attention and help you stay more focused the whole day. We see many athletes practicing this every day to even boost their mental endurance.

5. Makes you brave

Taking an ice water bath is not for everyone and you have to challenge yourself and train your mind to get inside a tub filled with ice. It will be very hard initially and you might feel pain which will make you want to give up, but once you succeed, you will feel the adrenaline rushing through your veins and your mind will be trained for tough situations like this.

Situations like this will not scare you anymore and you will win the battle between the body and the mind.

6. Detoxifies your body

Drinking cold water can detox your body (Image by vecstock on Freepik)

Cold water can remove all toxins from your body and cleanse your system. If you keep drinking 4-5 glasses of cold water every day your immune system will get a boost as there will not be any kind of toxin build-up.

7. Hydration

You can drink chilled aqua to hydrate yourself instead of drinking normal water as cold water can be easily absorbed by the stomach and help in rehydration. You can also try chiller versions of seltzer or carbonated water if you want to level up your drinking game.

8. Boosts your mood

Cold water benefits: Can boost your mood and help you calm down (Image by Freepik)

A cold water bath or a cold shower can really wake you up and increase your endorphins, which will make you more happy. Cold water therapy is used to treat depression and anxiety but there is not enough scientific evidence to prove it to date.

If you are new to cold showers, start with short ones and slowly when you think you are prepared, you can go for a full ice bath by getting inside a tub filled with ice. So are you ready to push past your limits by trying to bathe in the cold and enjoying the cold water benefits?