8 delicious healthy dinner desserts you need to try

There are many healthy dinner desserts to satisfy your tastuebuds. It's an age-old conundrum when it involves dessert. Kids desire delicious confections after dinner, while parents want wholesome options to satisfy their children's stomachs.

The good news is that allowing your children to have dessert does not have to mean seeing them consume empty calories and sugary finales to their meal.

In general, we aim to avoid using the term healthy because it is subjective and may be used by dieting culture to encourage guilt- and shame-based mindsets. However, sometimes we want a small dessert that still fulfils our sweet taste at the conclusion of a meal.

By selecting healthier options, you can enjoy dessert while also reaping the nutritional advantages of fruits and vegetables, such as vitamins, minerals, and fibre.

8 healthy dinner desserts

1) Popcorn

By itself, popcorn is a healthy snack that many diet conscious people go for. What many people don't realise is that it's a fantastic dessert option if you are looking for a healthy dessert. When combined with white chocolate or cocoa dust, it transforms into a delightful dessert.

healthy dinner desserts (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by igor)

2) Grilled peaches

To dress up some fruit, simply sprinkle it with maple syrup and top it with a few crispy pecans. Try some. The caramelization on the grill isn't a miss either. Can't locate peaches? Try pineapple.

healthy dinner desserts (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by quang)

3) Strawberry shortcakes

In a tiny saucepan, combine the sugar and cornflour. Stir in the water. Add 1 cup of berries and mash the mixture. Bring to a boil, then cook and stir till thickened, about 1-2 minutes. Remove from heat and whisk in lime zest. Transfer to a tiny bowl and refrigerate until cooled.

Cut sponge cakes in half crosswise, then cut them to fit into the bottoms of four wide-mouth 1⁄2-pint canning jars. In a tiny bowl, combine blueberries and the remaining berries; serve over cakes. Add sauce on top. If desired, add whipped topping.

healthy dinner desserts (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by susanne)

4) Greek yoghurt tiramisu

This unique tiramisu is guaranteed to impress at any summer soiree. Kahlua and cinnamon complement the sharpness of Greek yogurt and the natural sweetness of the honey. We suggest topping with seasonal fruit and mint leaves prior to consumption.

healthy dinner desserts (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by suzy)

5) Watermelon pizza

Put an even coating of Greek yogurt over the watermelon slices. Assorted fruits can be used as vibrant toppings. Slice and serve this refreshing and attractively appealing dessert. This recipe takes less than 10 minutes to make, or even 2 minutes if you already have your watermelon cut for you.

healthy dinner desserts (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by elaine)

6) Banana crème brulee

Creme brulees are among the top desserts that people love to devour. However, it's not the healthiest. Unleash your inner baker by igniting your sugar-coated bananas till they burn. Alternatively, lay the bananas under the grill until the sugar has caramelised. Garnish with our dairy-free vanilla creme cream.

healthy dinner desserts (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by toni)

7) Fresh fruits

Most fruits, whether peaches and ripe papayas in the summer or pears and figs in the winter, are high in organic sugar and taste delicious on their own.

Furthermore, these fresh fruits are incredibly nutrient-packed, containing dietary fibre, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Simply serve a small tray of the freshest fruits you can find for a heart-healthy dessert.

healthy dinner desserts (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by jane doan)

8) Date snickers

This recipe is a fan favourite all around the world. To enjoy a healthier version of your favourite chocolate, simply take a few dates and replace the seeds with some peanuts for that crunch.

Drizzle some chocolate on top and refrigerate for a few hours. Even though it's not entirely sugar free, it's still better than consuming an all sugar bar of chocolate.

healthy dinner desserts (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by zak chapman)

While one should always aim for maintaining an active lifestyle along with a healthy, nutritious diet, you don't have to give up everything that makes your buds happy. These healthy dinner dessert ideas are great for enjoying some sweet treats without guilt.