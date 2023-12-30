8 easy to do dry mouth remedies that work

There are many remedies if you have a dry mouth. Try gulping some water to beat it. But, if water doesn't kick the dryness, there might be a health problem. Salivary glands keep the mouth moist and saliva is a must for a healthy mouth and digestion.

Remember, you need the right amount of saliva to keeps your mouth cool and break down food.

Tired of the dry, uneasy feeling in your mouth? In this article, we will delve into remedies to combat your dry mouth.

8 dry mouth remedies

1) Enhanced fluid intake

The most common cause of dry mouth is dehydration. To keep the body hydrated, the best thing you can do is boost your fluid consumption. Proper hydration allows your body to create more saliva and eliminate dry mouth problems.

2) Saliva-stimulating foods

Increasing your intake of tart or sour meals which serve as a natural strategy to relieve dry mouth. These can increase saliva production and alleviate the pain associated with xerostomia. However, sour foods can also damage tooth enamel, so keep your oral health in mind.

3) Use candies

Sucking on a sugar-free treat may provide temporary relief from dry mouth. This includes lozenges, cough syrup and other goodies. Sugar-free sweets are strongly recommended for all patients with oral difficulties, particularly those who have dry mouths and thirst.

4) Use honey

Honey can be mixed thoroughly with warm water or tea. Consume it multiple times during the day or as needed. Honey contains natural antibacterial properties, making it useful for wound healing, inflammation reduction and pain relief.

5) Green tea

Green tea, including ginger tea, is an excellent herb for treating dry mouth. It has antimicrobial characteristics and can help prevent the growth of cavities in the mouth. Green tea is also known to increase the flow of saliva, and should be consumed two to three times per day for maximum effect.

6) Better oral care

Poor oral hygiene can be both a reason and an indicator of dry mouth. Improving your oral hygiene is critical for protecting your mouth. Floss after each meal (or at least two times per day), use fluoride toothpaste and rinse with mouthwash.

7) Stop breathing through your mouth

Mouth breathing can aggravate dry mouth symptoms and cause snoring, foul breath, hoarseness, chronic weariness, brain fog or puffy circles under the eyes. Nose breathing adds dampness to the air, which helps avoid dryness throughout the lungs and bronchial passageways, and prevents dry mouth problems.

8) Buy a humidifier

Living in a dry area? Or dealing with dry indoor air? Think about buying a humidifier. For sleep problems caused due to a dry mouth, a humidifier might be the answer.

It can soothe your symptoms, helping you get better sleep. Remember, dry mouth can result from many different factors; living in a dry environment is just one of them.

There are numerous causes of dry mouth. The most common include stress, dietary deficits, and drugs. It can also be caused by systemic disorders and medicinal therapies. Many adults experience it, however, there are various home remedies you can try to alleviate the discomfort while avoiding further oral health complications.