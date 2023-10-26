Know the best ways to get rid of dry mouth at night

Sleeping with a dry mouth at night can feel like you've been lost in a desert all night. You're met with an unpleasant, sticky sensation that seems to cling to every corner of your mouth, making you long for a drop of water. Beyond the discomfort, it can be a struggle to swallow, your voice might sound a bit scratchy, and you might catch a hint of bad breath when you yawn.

And if you're someone who values a good night's sleep, this dryness can be a pesky intruder, awakening you just for a small sip of water. Sometimes, it's the side effect of a medication, other times, it might be because you didn't drink enough water during the day. Or it could even be a sign of an underlying medical issue.

What causes dry mouth at night?

Dry mouth at night (Image via Unsplash/Bruce Mars)

Mouth Breathing: Breathing through your mouth as you sleep isn't just a quirk; it allows air to move across your oral tissues and evaporate some of the protective saliva, leading to that dry feeling.

Medications: Medications are wonderful for their healing properties, but sometimes there's a trade-off. Many, such as antihistamines, decongestants, antidepressants, and certain blood pressure drugs, might leave you with a drier mouth than usual.

Dehydration: Drinking water is more crucial than we often realize. Not getting enough during the day or even sweating out too much can pave the way for that nighttime dryness in the mouth.

Medical Conditions: Our health is intricately connected to how our body functions. When faced with conditions like Sjögren's syndrome, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, or HIV/AIDS, our salivary glands may not work at their best, leaving the mouth feeling less moist.

Dry mouth at night (Image via Unsplash/We vibe toys)

Aging: With the wisdom and experience that aging brings, there might also be a subtle decrease in saliva production for some, which can make nights a bit drier.

Smoking and Alcohol: While many enjoy the occasional drink or cigarette, these practises may lead to the drawing out of moisture from our oral tissues, contributing to that familiar dry mouth sensation.

Sleep Apnea: Sleep apnea is more than a nighttime disturbance. People grappling with it often find themselves mouth-breathing, and that airflow can cause the mouth to dry out.

Allergies and Sinus Problems: When allergies strike or sinuses act up, we naturally breathe more through our mouths. Unfortunately, this adjustment can also usher in dryness by night.

Stress and Anxiety: Our emotions deeply influence our physical well-being. High levels of stress and anxiety have the potential to dial down our saliva production, intensifying the dry mouth experience.

Caffeine: There's a certain joy in a cup of coffee or tea, but it's worth noting that overindulging in caffeine can invite a diuretic effect, leaving the mouth yearning for moisture.

Getting rid of this issue

Dry mouth at night (Image via Unsplash/Engin)

Hydration: It's a simple act, but drinking water consistently throughout the day ensures your body and mouth remain well-hydrated. And while caffeine and alcohol might be tempting, they can leave you feeling more parched.

Humidifier: Setting up a humidifier in your sleeping space isn't just about comfort; it helps introduce moisture into the air, acting as a subtle guard against nighttime mouth dryness.

Saliva Substitutes: There's a range of over-the-counter saliva substitutes and oral moisturizers available. By emulating the properties of natural saliva, they offer a temporary reprieve from dry-mouth symptoms.

Oral Hygiene: Committing to brushing your teeth and gums diligently, using a fluoride toothpaste and a gentle-bristled toothbrush play a significant role in overall mouth health. Incorporating an alcohol-free mouthwash can further enhance this routine.

Sugar-Free Gum or Candy: Beyond the flavor, chewing on a sugar-free gum or relishing a sugar-free candy have the added advantage of spurring saliva production.

Dry mouth at night (Image via Unsplash/Kinga)

Avoid Tobacco and Alcohol: Smoking is a habit worth breaking, not least because it can intensify dry mouth. And while alcohol in moderation has its place, it's essential to recognize its dehydrating properties.

Medication Review: It's always a good idea to have a candid conversation with your healthcare provider. If you suspect that your medication might be leaving your mouth dry, discuss possible adjustments.

Manage Underlying Conditions: Tackling a dry mouth at night sometimes means delving deeper. If it's linked to another health condition, collaborating with your healthcare provider to address the root cause can be invaluable.

Nasal Congestion: Battling allergies or sinus challenges often pushes us to breathe through our mouths. But with remedies like saline nasal sprays, you can address nasal congestion and promote more nasal breathing at night.

Avoid Mouthwash with Alcohol: The process of selecting a mouthwash is more complicated than one might think. Many contain alcohol, which can leave the mouth drier. Opting for an alcohol-free variant can be a wiser choice.

Dry mouth at night (Image via Unsplash/Shane)

Breathing Techniques: Breathing might be second nature, but how we breathe matters. If you find that you're often breathing through your mouth, taking a moment to practice nasal breathing can make a world of difference for dry mouth.

These are the most effective ways to combat dry mouth at night. If you have been dealing with this issue, finally you have this one way to stop yourself from having a dry mouth at night again.