What happens if you accidentally swallowed mouthwash? Side effects and dangers

If you are here then you might have faced the issue of swallowing mouthwash at least once in your life. Not rare, but this happens to almost everyone who is trying to rush through their morning routine. As you might know, there are potential side effects to consuming mouthwash because the company did not manufacture it for people to swallow.

Mouthwash is particularly used for oral hygiene purposes, typically to freshen breath, reduce plaque, and fight bacteria in the mouth. While water contributes to most of it, there are other antimicrobial agents like chlorhexidine, cetylpyridinium chloride (CPC), essential oils, fluoride, and alcohol, which makes it completely not suitable for internal consumption.

The side effects can be varied depending on the amount of mouthwash you have swallowed. The chemical compounds present in it are going to create a mess after reaching your digestive tract, creating reactions that are definitely not good for the body.

What to do right after swallowing mouthwash?

Thoroughly rinse your mouth: Swallowing the mouthwash accidentally? Immediately rinse your mouth with water, ensuring it's thorough. Gargle the water and then spit it out. This action aids in diluting any lingering mouthwash and eliminating residual chemicals from your mouth.

Avoid inducing vomiting: Generally, trying to induce vomiting is unnecessary and could potentially worsen the situation. It's better to prioritize mouth rinsing and drinking water.

Consume water: Aiding the dilution of any remaining mouthwash in your stomach, consider drinking a glass of water.

Monitor for symptoms: Stay attuned to how you're feeling after swallowing the mouthwash. Although minor accidental ingestions typically won't result in severe harm, if you encounter symptoms like stomach discomfort, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, or other unexpected reactions, it might be wise to contemplate seeking medical attention.

Seek professional medical advice: If you're apprehensive about the amount of mouthwash ingested or the specific ingredients, or if you're encountering any unfavorable effects, reaching out to a medical professional or a poison control center is a prudent step. They can offer tailored guidance based on your particular circumstances.

Refer to product label: If the container of the mouthwash is still available, consulting the label for any particular instructions or cautions associated with ingestion could provide you with additional direction.

Possible side effects of swallowing mouthwash

Stomach discomfort possibility: There's a chance that swallowing mouthwash might lead to stomach discomfort, sensations of nausea, or an indigestion feeling.

Nausea and vomiting potential: Certain antimicrobial agents or flavoring agents present in mouthwash could induce feelings of nausea or prompt vomiting in some individuals.

Dizziness or lightheadedness risk: The presence of alcohol in specific mouthwashes might bring about sensations of dizziness or lightheadedness if consumed in considerable quantities.

Irritation or allergic responses possibility: Sensitivity to certain mouthwash ingredients might result in irritation of the mouth, throat, or digestive tract for certain individuals. In rare instances, allergic reactions might transpire.

Alcohol content concern: When larger amounts of mouthwash containing alcohol are ingested, there's a potential for alcohol toxicity. This becomes more likely if the mouthwash has a high concentration of alcohol.

Electrolyte balance interference: In the case of substantial ingestion, specific ingredients in certain mouthwashes could disrupt the balance of electrolytes. This concern becomes more pronounced with significant amounts consumed.

Excessive fluoride potential: If significant quantities of fluoride-containing mouthwash are accidentally swallowed, there's a risk of excessive fluoride intake. This might contribute to dental fluorosis or other potential health problems.

Precautions for not swallowing mouthwash further

Children supervision: Maintain mouthwash out of children's reach and oversee their usage to minimize the chance of unintended swallowing.

Proper usage amount: Adhere to the manufacturer's recommended usage guidelines, using the appropriate amount of mouthwash. Exceeding the suggested quantity doesn't enhance benefits and increases the risk of ingestion.

Spit, don't swallow: Highlight that mouthwash is designed for rinsing and spitting, not for swallowing. Educate children on the necessity of spitting it out after use.

Alcohol-free selection: If alcohol content or sensitivity is a concern, opt for mouthwash products without alcohol.