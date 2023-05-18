Symptoms of sinus infection in adults: 6 common ones to watch out for  

There are several possible symptoms of sinus infection in adults. From severe headaches to facial pressure, symptoms of sinus infection are many and vary depending on the cause of the infection.

Medically termed sinusitis or rhinosinusitis, a sinus infection occurs due to the build-up in the air-filled pockets of the sinuses. The build-up causes germs to grow and further leads to several symptoms. Most sinus infections are caused by the common cold, but other bacteria, fungi, allergies and viruses may cause sinusitis, too.

Most sinus infections are caused by the common cold. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

What are the types of sinus infections?

There are basically four types of sinusitis, including:

Acute sinusitis: It lasts less than four weeks and is usually caused by a common cold. Symptoms include drainage, nasal congestion, reduced sense of smell and facial pain.

Chronic sinusitis: It lasts for 12 weeks or more and is typically caused by bacterial infections.

Subacute sinusitis: The symptoms of subacute sinusitis last for 4 to 12 weeks.

Recurrent acute sinusitis: Symptoms of this type of sinus infection last less than two weeks but they return at least four times in one year.

The symptoms of all these sinuses vary from one another and sometimes, also require different treatment options.

Major symptoms of sinus infection in adults

Here are the six major symptoms of sinus pressure and infections in adults:

1. Facial pain

Facial pain is one of the most common symptoms of sinus infection. Pain can occur below or above your eyes or behind your nose and can also cause swelling and inflammation.

As a result, these can cause your sinuses to pain with dull pressure and you may experience it in your forehead, on the sides of your nose, between or above your eyes, and in your teeth and jaws.

2. Nasal congestion

Nasal congestion is also among the common symptoms of sinus infection. The inflamed sinuses can prevent you from breathing through the nose and cause swelling, leading to a blocked feeling or nasal congestion. This can further cause a stuffy nose and also reduce the senses to taste and smell.

Nasal congestion is also among the common symptoms of sinus infection. (Photo via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

3. Postnasal drip or runny nose

Postnasal drip is basically mucus or discharge that passes from your nose down to the back of your throat. It is also considered one of the common symptoms of sinus infection that can cause congestion or feelings of pressure in the mouth or throat. You may also feel an itch in your throat or get a sore throat.

4.Different colored mucus

Among the most noticeable symptoms of sinus infection is different colored mucus. People experiencing sinus infection may notice that the mucus they drain out of their nose is of bright color and the one they cough up is yellow or green phlegm.

5. Bad breath

Bad breath, also called halitosis is also a symptom of sinus infection. The mucus produced by your inflamed sinuses can smell bad and drip into your mouth through the throat. It can be prevented, though by drinking lots of fluid, rinsing your mouth frequently, and brushing your tongue.

6. Cough and throat problem

The discharge from your sinuses (postnasal drip) passes through the back of your throat and can cause throat irritation. This can also lead to persistent coughing, which can become worse while sleeping or lying down. However, sleeping with your head slightly elevated can potentially reduce the intensity and frequency of your coughing.

Sinus infection can lead to persistent coughing. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Fever, though not common, may also occur as a symptom of sinusitis and indicate that your body is fighting off the bacteria or virus infection.

So, these were some of the most common symptoms of sinus that you may experience. To treat them, however, you won’t require medical care as most of them go away on their own in a few days. But there are some natural home remedies that can alleviate discomfort and prevent bothersome symptoms.

These may include using a warm compress to ease pain, using a nasal wash such as a neti pot to drain out mucus, taking antihistamine medicines to reduce inflammation, and using a decongestant spray to relieve pressure.

If these remedies don’t work and the symptoms persist longer than 10 days, then in cases like this, it is best to consult a doctor. Also, remember that repeated problems of sinus infection can be a sign of an immunodeficiency disorder.

Poll : 0 votes