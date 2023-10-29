What Are Some Of The Reasons For Dry Skin Around Mouth And How Can It Be Dealt With?

There are several reasons behind experiencing dry skin around the mouth. Some of them may be caused due to changes in the external environment whereas some may be caused due to other underlying factors.

When the reason is external it is generally caused due to a lack of hydration in that area and its adjoining areas. For example, during winter the skin around the mouth will appear dry and dehydrated if it isn't hydrated and moisturized properly.

It may also sometimes be caused due to several lifestyle choices one makes such as the consumption of alcohol, smoking, and caffeine consumption. These habits have a tendency to alter the skin texture around the lips causing it to look dry and flaky.

Sometimes dryness around the mouth can also be triggered by certain allergies that may or may not be external. Allergies can trigger tiny boils around the mouth which may over time dry up and cause the surrounding areas to appear dry as well.

When dry skin around the mouth is caused due to underlying health conditions, it usually exists alongside a number of other effects the condition has on one's body.

The absence of sufficient vitamin content in the body, particularly vitamin A and vitamin B can cause dry skin around the mouth. These specific vitamins are instrumental in keeping the skin healthy. Therefore, in the absence of it, the skin might sometimes end up looking dry and lackluster.

What are some of the common reasons behind dry skin around the mouth?

Sometimes excessive face washing can cause dry skin around mouth (Image via freepik)

As mentioned already, the reasons behind experiencing dry skin around the mouth may be external or internal. External reasons behind the same could be due to changes in the environment or changes in, or, the adoption of certain individual habits. Internally the reasons could be due to specific health issues that manifest externally in the form of dryness around the mouth.

Some of the external reasons behind dryness around the mouth could be :

excessive face washing

existence of specific chemicals in your facewash or toothpaste that might irritate your skin and cause dryness

exposure to cold and dry weather conditions

existence of allergies that may trigger rashes or boils

a skin condition called perioral dermatitis

excessive exposure to sunlight

dehydration

injuries that involve an open wound

Besides this, sometimes people also have a habit of licking their lips, which may sometimes cause dryness in and around their adjoining areas, including the mouth.

When the reasons are internal, they could be due to:

deficiencies in essential vitamins such as vitamins A and B

due to stress

due to changes in diet

due to a weak immune system

due to side effects caused by certain medicines

How can dry skin around the mouth be dealt with?

Investing in a good moisturizer and applying it daily can be helpful in dealing with dry skin around mouth (Image via freepik)

To make sure that you do not experience dryness around the mouth frequently, you need to ensure a few things first. Firstly, you need to figure out if the reasons for the same are external or internal.

If they are internal, you need to make sure that they are under control and are unable to cause any such issues. If in case they are external, there are several ways in which you can manage it.

First, you need to invest in a gentle cleanser. Washing your face with a gentle cleanser daily would prevent dryness around the mouth and its adjoining areas.

Pair it up with a gentle exfoliator which will help you get rid of dead skin cells. Use it once or twice a week.

No matter which season it is, moisturizing the face is very important. Therefore, it is important that you invest in a good moisturizer that does not contain any harmful chemicals that may further irritate your skin. Use it daily, to achieve maximum results.

In most cases, dry skin around the mouth can be dealt with very easily at home. However, sometimes that might not be the case. In such situations, it is best that you seek an expert opinion, preferably from a dermatologist before taking things into your own hands.