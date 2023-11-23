 8 easy ways to get healthy skin in winters

After a glowing summer, all of us hope for a winter of healthy skin that radiates. The decrease in temperatures and humidity throughout the winter season causes your skin to feel rough, dry, and irritated.

The cold air may easily rob the skin of any evidence of moisture, and you can bid farewell to your natural sparkle. The situation worsens when we enjoy winter 'comforts' such as heaters or blowers, being outside in the sun, and swimming in hot water.

Winning the war against dry and sensitive skin and restoring your shine ought to be at the very top of your priority list, as wintertime remains the worst season for the health of our skin.

How to keep healthy skin in winters

The weather can cause your skin to become dry and flaky, making it appear drab, as a pale winter morning. Add to that common everyday issues like anxiety, lack of sleep, and a poor diet, and your skin will look completely tired.

But, with the following tried and true skin care remedies, you can get through the wintertime skin blues as well as regain your glow throughout the cold months.

1) Moisturise endlessly

After showering, use a soft towel to gently dry your skin and apply moisturiser. Choose a cream or balm that is heavier than regular summer lotion. Apply a moisturiser shortly after showering or washing the skin on your face, hands, and legs.

Apply a moisturiser after showering and before bedtime every day, particularly during the winter. It helps the skin cope with freezing temperatures and maintains it smooth and silky.

Importance of Moisturizing for healthy skin in winters (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Min an)

2) Hydrate

Moisturising the skin is important for preventing dry skin, but moisturising it from within is even more important. Although it may seem obvious, you would be astonished to learn how few individuals drink only a few cups of water in the cold.

Remember, you're 60 percent water, and every system within your body requires it for survival, so it stands to reason that you should drink a lot of water every day.

Staying hydrated aids in the removal of toxins from the body, the reduction of wrinkles, and the balance of the oils on the surface of the face. If you want beautiful skin in the winter, drink plenty of water to keep the skin nourished from within.

Importance of water for healthy skin in winters (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Pixabay)

3) Avoid bathing in hot water too much

Long steamy showers may seem appealing when the weather is cold and windy, but the reality is simple: bathing in hot water is terrible for your skin. It depletes your skin's natural oils.

This may lead the skin to dry out, triggering a chain response: dry skin means a damaged moisture barrier, which equals worsened skin problems.

Ways to get healthy skin in winters (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Pixabay)

4) Set up a bedtime routine

If you desire to wake up with vibrant, healthy skin in the winter, make sure you relax your face before bed. Before going to bed, deeply moisturise your skin using creams and drift off for 7-8 hours. Maintain this procedure, and the skin will give a youthful radiance on a daily basis.

Importance of sleep for healthy skin in winters (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Andrea)

5) Use a lip balm

Lips, like the remainder of your face, require special attention this season. Because your lips are constantly subjected to the cold, pick lip balms with particular moisturising chemicals to treat chapped lips in the winter.

A decent lip balm is crucial because it forms a safeguard between the lips and the freezing temperatures of winter.

Chapped lips for healthy skin in winters (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Burst)

6) Don't forget SPF

All year, SPF is an essential element of any skincare regimen. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen that has an SPF of 30 or higher, water resistance, and moisturises all uncovered regions of your body before going outside.

Sun exposure not only raises the danger of skin cancer as well as premature ageing, but it also causes an increase in the production of sebum due to the skin's drying effect.

Importance of using sunscreen for a healthy skin in winters (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Moose)

7) Yoghurt

Yoghurt is an organic exfoliant, which makes it one of the best winter home treatments for beautiful skin. It contains lactic acid, which aids in the dissolution of dead skin cells, a necessary function for moisture to get into the skin.

It also tightens and moisturises the skin, making it the perfect remedy for dehydrated and dull skin.

You can combine the mixture with a few droplets of lemon and honey juice and apply it to the skin as a pack for 15 to 20 minutes before rinsing it off.

Importance of healthy skin in winters (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Ovidiu)

8) Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate ranks as one of the most effective foods for keeping healthy skin in winter. It includes flavonols, which make your skin glow even during the harsh winter months. It also provides natural UV defence for your skin.

You can have a couple of bites after a meal or as a lunchtime snack. If someone questions your chocolate consumption, simply explain that your skin enjoys it.

Chocolates for healthy skin in winter (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Jakson)

A lack of both internal and external nourishment can result in dry, itchy, and parched skin that appears unhealthy and lifeless. But you have no reason to be concerned if you have some simple ideas, home remedies, and skin care items that are easy to use frequently to obtain healthy skin in winter.