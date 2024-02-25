If you hate the feeling of greasy hair, there are many home remedies to treat oily scalp by yourself. If you count the time before washing the hair and noticing the greasy tresses, you are not new to an oily scalp.

Itchy, lifeless, limp hair can be frustrating, whether caused by humid conditions or using the wrong product.

It is also susceptible to illnesses and hair loss, as the hair follicles that trigger the production of hair can become clogged with sebum and debris at the root.

This hair condition may also occur solely in some people because they produce more oil, making the scalp even greasy, or owing to other circumstances, including stress, menstruation, pregnancy, hormonal changes, and certain medications.

There are numerous home methods for eliminating excess oil from your hair.

8 effective home remedies to treat oily scalp

1) Use aloe vera

This sticky gel is an effective way to remove excess oil from the scalp. You can use it directly or make a mask using coconut oil.

This usage will relieve an inflammatory scalp and prevent unnecessary oil buildup, keeping your hair hydrated and silky.

home remedies to treat oily scalp (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by hassan)

2) Holy Basil

Tulsi leaf paste may be used to cleanse the scalp and hair roots. It may also calm the scalp, increase blood circulation, and relieve itchiness and dandruff. Irritated and injured skin creates more oil.

It is beneficial for maintaining scalp health and encouraging hair growth. You can make a paste from fresh tulsi leaves.

Apply this paste evenly to your hair and scalp, and rinse with water afterward. Washing the scalp and hair with tulsi paste can help you get rid of excess oil.

home remedies to treat oily scalp (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by energepiccom)

3) Lemon juice

Lemon juice is among the most efficient home treatments for greasy, oily scalps. Lemon's acidic nature helps eliminate extra oil or sebum from the hair and is also an effective dandruff treatment. It also eliminates bacteria and helps remove the oil from your scalp.

home remedies to treat oily scalp (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by cottonbro)

4) Coconut oil

Virgin coconut oil has been determined to be a relatively lightweight oil. It should be applied for an entire night or at least an hour before washing the hair.

This oil provides appropriate nourishment to the hair without leaving the scalp oily. Using coconut oil before washing your hair prevents excessive oil production.

home remedies to treat oily scalp (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by element digital)

5) Avoid unhealthy food

Your diet is very crucial to keeping your scalp healthy. Oily and fried foods should be avoided if you have an oily scalp.

Substitute saturated fats with an adequate amount of healthy fats and carbohydrates.

home remedies to treat oily scalp (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by alexander)

6) Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar tends to be acidic by nature. Rinsing the hair with ACV can help manage excess sebum. However, there needs to be more research in this area.

Let the solution sit briefly before rinsing it with cold water. You may do it two or three times per week.

home remedies to treat oily scalp (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by elina)

7) Black tea

Take a bowl and pour in half a cup of water. Bring to a boil with two tablespoons of black tea.

Sift the leaves of tea and apply the water to your hair. Let it sit on the hair for 20 minutes, then wash it off with lukewarm water.

home remedies to treat oily scalp (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by luis)

8) Tomatoes

You may additionally employ a tomato mask to reduce excessive oil release because tomatoes' acidic nature helps balance the pH of your scalp.

Combine one ripe tomato with a teaspoon of fuller's earth to create a tomato hair mask.

Apply this mask to your hair and scalp, cover the head with a bathing cap, and leave for 30 minutes. Wash with cool water. To improve your outcomes, repeat this twice a week.

home remedies to treat oily scalp (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by spencer)

A greasy scalp is not always a bad thing. While just a tiny bit of oil benefits the hair's health, too much of it may cause your hair to appear and feel greasy.

Thus, balance is critical. Several simple at-home cures and hacks have been shown to reduce oiliness in the scalp effectively.