8 effective tips and treatment options for hip impingement

Hip impingement refers to a misaligned hip position in which the femur bone collides alongside the hip socket, compressing the hip labrum located between the two.

Obviously, when this occurs, the consequences are unpleasant. Whenever the ball and sockets of the hip joint do not fit together perfectly, you end up with excessive wear and strain on your hip joint, which is incredibly uncomfortable.

The easiest way to determine if you're suffering from hip impingement is by seeing your doctor.

The diagnosis will probably include X-rays or MRIs to verify the impingement and determine which sort of hip impingement is responsible for your pain. Recognising the causes and appropriate management measures is important for athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike.

8 tips and treatment options for hip impingement

1) Surgical hip dislocation

This open method is employed when there is a significant amount of excess bone or an abnormal structure inside the hip joint.

During surgical hip displacement, the femoral head is pushed away from its natural position in the hip socket. This permits us to more easily reach the joint and fix the problem. Once the therapy is completed, the femur is put back together with screws.

options for hip impingement (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by cliff)

2) Hip flexors

Hip flexors are often overlooked when exercising. We don't usually think of hip flexors as important for maintaining a strong core. Leaving the hip flexors untreated after extended periods of sitting can cause tightness and soreness in the hips and lower back.

options for hip impingement (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by elina)

3) Piriformis Stretch

Sit on the front of a chair with your feet flat on the floor. Maintain a straight posture with relaxed shoulders.

Cross the right ankle over the left knee, creating a figure-four shape. Press down gently on the right knee with the other hand till you notice a stretch in the right buttock. Hold the position for 15–30 seconds. Release and shift to the other side, crossing the left leg over your right knee.

options for hip impingement (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by gustavo)

4) Stretching

When undergoing physical treatment for hip impingement of all kinds, it is critical to remember that conditioning and stretching are both crucial. If you rely entirely on stretching, you risk overstretching your hip muscles, particularly the iliopsoas.

Because hip impingement is frequently caused by excessive flexibility, overstretching the hip flexor muscles may exacerbate the situation completely.

options for hip impingement (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by jonathan)

5) Hamstring exercise

The trick to discovering proximal hamstrings is to look for them where they link to the pelvis, rather than just at the knee, when they bend the knee but do not influence pelvic movement.

It is also vital to ensure that the hamstrings work on their own initially, keeping the hip flexors as well as the glutes at bay and allowing the abs to flatten naturally.

options for stretching (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by karolina)

6) Posterior capsule stretch

The second stretch in the clip is a posterior ligament stretch that targets the hip. Many athletes will experience substantial hip impingement relief after stretching.

this tissue during activities that involve squatting or resting for extended periods. This one works well as a warm-up before exercising.

Posterior capsule stretch (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

7) Avoid squats

Regardless of the advice you hear in the training room, squatting deep remains never a good idea for a hip with impingement-prone anatomy. With this architecture, the deeper they squat, the more likely they are to get into trouble. Sure, you may be able to get a set or two in until symptoms flare up.

negative effects of squats (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by lisun)

8) Hip-Strengthening Exercises

Aside from the stretches, your physiotherapist will show you some FAI activities for hip strengthening.

Strengthening weak hip muscles is critical for increasing flexibility and reducing pain. Bridges, straight leg lifts, dynamic hip raises, hip excursions, and clam shells are some of the exercises included.

options for hip stregnthening (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by andrea)

When symptoms first appear, try to identify a task or something you did that may have triggered the pain. Over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medications like ibuprofen and naproxen may assist.

If the signs persist, you should consult a doctor to discover the origin of your discomfort and discuss treatment options..