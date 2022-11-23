Inclusion of warm-up exercises before jumping right into a workout routine is crucial as it will ease your muscle for your exercise regimen and reduce the chances of muscle injury.

Some of the common benefits of these easy warm-up exercises include lesser muscle tension, better performance of the body, increased blood circulation, lesser risk of injury, improved flexibility, enhanced range of motion, lesser muscle pain, and more.

Here are five efficient and easy warm-up exercises that you can do before your next workout. These warm-up exercises will get your blood flowing and muscles prepared in no time.

Easy Warm-Up Exercises before Your Next Workout

1. Jogging Leg Lifts

Jogging leg lifts are amongst the best warm-up exercises that will improve your cardiovascular health by boosting circulation throughout the body. You can manage the intensity of this exercise easily depending on your fitness level.

Here's how to do this exercise:

You can do the jogging leg lifts by starting in a straight standing position.

Elevate your knees to your chest one at a time and increase the pace as much as you can.

You can also kick your feet to your butt. Repeat.

2. Triceps Warm Ups

Triceps warm-ups belong to the group of decent warm-up exercises that will loosen your arms and prepare you for compound and strength training exercises.

Here's how to do this exercise:

Begin in an upright standing position with both your feet positioned together and hands extended to the sides with palm facing down and angled parallel to the ground.

Make sure that your hands are straight before initiating the circling movement of both the hands and creating backward circles.

Do this movement for some time before switching and circling your hands forward.

Next, angle your palms to face the front and make a back and forth movement with your hands.

Repeat the same with your palms facing the back.

3. Side Lunges

Side lunges are also great warm-up exercises that will help you build stronger legs and hips. This exercise will also help in developing a greater balance of the overall body. You can also increase the intensity of these exercises with added weight.

Here's how to do this exercise:

Begin the side lunges with an upright standing position with your feet apart wider than the hip distance and both your palms clasped together in front of your chest.

Open your feet apart a little wider before pressing onto your left leg and squatting to the ground by bending your right leg as the left leg remains extended.

Hold and make sure you don't extend your right knee over your ankle.

Drive your hips back to bring your body to the standing position.

Repeat the movements on the left side.

4. Jumping Jacks

Jumping jacks are a popular warm-up exercise that will also provide numerous other advantages including engaging muscles throughout the body, burning a high number of calories, building strength in the body, and toning your muscles.

Here's how to do this exercise:

Begin this exercise in a straight standing position with your feet apart at hip distance and arms hanging to the sides of your body.

Simultaneously, lift both your hands to the sides and bring them over your head.

At the same time, jump both your feet outward at a distance apart.

Reverse the movement of your hands and legs to bring them back to the center position. Repeat.

You can also increase the speed of the exercise as you get the hang of it.

5. Inchworm or Plank Walkouts

Plank walkouts help in building the strength of the upper body along with enabling you to build a strong core. This exercise will also help in reducing the fat in your arms and toning it.

Here's how to do this exercise:

Begin in a straight standing position with an upright posture of the body.

Your feet should be positioned slightly apart with your spine neutral and back straight.

Bend your body forward to bring your palms right in front of your feet and touch the ground with your core engaged.

Steadily, walk forward with both your palms one at a time to bring your body into a high plank position.

Walk your palms back to your feet and stand back. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The warm-up exercises listed above are some of the best and easiest ones that will prepare your body in no time by getting your blood flowing and easing your muscles into the workout. You can start with easier warm-up exercises and later move onto stretching exercises for your body or a dynamic workout routine.

Poll : 0 votes