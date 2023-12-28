8 famous celebrities you didn't know are night owls

In this fast-paced world, people are so invested in their work that it often results in them becoming a night owl. Many people struggle with insomnia which is a disorder of difficulty in falling asleep.

Celebrities, even with their luxurious lifestyle, are not fully protected from the problems like quality rest and sleep. Some of them have openly discussed their issues related to sleep disorders.

In this article, we will learn what is a night owl, the nature of sleep disorder, and 8 celebrities who are night owls.

What is a night owl?

A night owl is a person who prefers to stay awake at night and be active during the nighttime more than during the day. Such people are usually more comfortable in doing their daily chores at night.

Being a night owl depends on a person's circadian rhythm, an internal process that controls the sleep-wake cycle and repeats after 24 hours. Some people, even celebrities, naturally stay awake at night, be productive and try to stay awake during some hours of the day.

8 celebrities who are night owls

There are many celebrities who rather stay awake at night than during the daytime. Let's take a look at a few well-known examples:

George Clooney

George Clooney is a famous actor, director, and producer who struggles with the sleeping disorder insomnia. Being George Clooney a father to twins, he often has sleepless nights, taking care of them. He also shared the effects of fatherhood on his sleep, proving that even some celebrities are devoid of sleep.

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey, a singer and songwriter, also fights the battle of insomnia because of her busy work schedule. Carey overworks and she remains thrilled about doing extra work.

However, the adrenaline rush has lowered her ability to fall asleep or even rest. Mariah was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018 which also causes her to stay awake at night.

Renée Zellweger

Actress Renée Zellweger talked about her wandering lifestyle and how she is always dealing with different time zones for promotion parties, interviews, and shooting. This has impacted her sleep cycle and made her a night owl. This shows us that changing to different time zones plays with your circadian rhythm.

Roxane Gay

Roxane Gay is an author who also suffers from insomnia. Gay claims that nighttime increases her productivity. She believes that she is more active at night and ideas keep striking her mind which helps her write.

Kim Cattrall

Kim Cattrall is an actress whose insomnia is now affecting her mental health. Cattrall has explained that insomnia is an overwhelming force that results in affected thought processes and doing daily chores.

Sleep disorder affects mental health and makes you a night owl and the same is happening with Kim.

Jennifer Aniston

F.R.I.E.N.D.S actress Jennifer Aniston has dealt with insomnia and explained it as "committee in my head." Aniston, however, told people how she opted for some strategies that helped her mitigate the issue. She stressed upon the vitality of mindfulness and not using electronics before sleep as they can disrupt your sleep.

Pete Wentz

Musician Pete Wentz revealed the less glamorous side of the celebrity's lifestyle by talking about his sleeping disorder. He suffered from anxiety caused by insomnia and it coerced him to take medicines.

Pete's condition highlights the link between mental health, sleep, and overall well-being. Some people might enjoy their activeness during nighttime, but for others it becomes stressful, and Pete is one of them.

Rihanna

Popstar Rihanna has openly talked about her sleeping issues. However, she enjoys late-night productivity and described it as a "racing mind". Her busy work schedule makes her a night owl and besides sleep deprivation, she appreciates being one.

Be it a commoner or a celebrity, anybody can be sleep deprived and have insomnia. The key is to not take too much stress and take care of your circadian rhythm.