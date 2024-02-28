8 Foods high in Niacin that can reduce your Cholesterol Levels

Niacin (also known as Vitamin B3) plays many roles in our body. Therefore, foods high in niacin are important for the body. Since niacin is a water-soluble vitamin, our body cannot store it; excess is excreted in urine.

Therefore, to prevent deficiency, foods high in niacin must be taken from external sources. Niacin plays many roles in protecting our health, from cholesterol control to DNA repair. Thus it is important to consume foods rich in niacin content.

8 Foods High in Niacin

Niacin is a very important vitamin for our body because it controls our cholesterol which makes it an important part of our heart health. Additionally, its antioxidant properties make it a beneficial vitamin. Niacin is also known for improving brain health and can potentially prevent skin cancers.

Here are some of the foods that are high in niacin:

1. Beef Liver

One of the healthiest portions of beef is the beef liver (Image by Azerbaijan_stockers on Freepik)

Beef Liver is one of the best sources of niacin. Even a small amount of beef liver can provide your body with sufficient amounts of niacin. Therefore, beef liver is considered one of the popular sources of niacin. Grilled beef liver with a zesty lemon and herb marinade can be a flavorful, meaty delight rich in niacin and protein.

2. Salmon Fish

Wild salmon is healthier and more nutritious (Image by Yastremskaolga on Freepik)

The nutrient content of salmon is not just limited to omega-3 fatty acids, but it is also a rich source of niacin. Wild-caught varieties of salmon are particularly richer in these nutrients. Their consumption contributes to heart health in many ways and also reduces inflammation in the body, making salmon a must in a non-vegetarian diet.

3. Chicken Breast

Many dishes can be prepared with chicken breast (Image by Jcomp on Freepik)

A 3-ounce cooked chicken breast serving contains almost 11.4mg of niacin, which covers a good enough percentage of the required daily intake amount. Baked lemon herb chicken breast can be a deliciously good source of lean protein. This dish can be included in diets that focus on high-protein and low-calorie intake.

4. Ground Beef

Ground beef (Image by Atlascompany on Freepik)

Ground beef’s nutritional content also makes it one of the foods high in niacin as its 3-ounce serving contains nearly 4.1 to 6.2mg of niacin, depending upon its several types. Combine a bunch of stir-fried veggies with a well-cooked and well-seasoned serving of ground beef to make a colorful and flavorful meal for yourself.

5. Avocadoes

Avocado toast(Image by BalashMirzabey on Freepik)

In addition to its rich, creamy texture, avocados are also rich in niacin, fiber, healthy fats, and several vitamins and minerals. Almost 3.5mg of niacin is present in a medium-sized avocado. So take that avocado lying in your refrigerator, and make dips, salads, or toasts to get that niacin boost in your diet.

6. Peanuts

Opt for sugar-free peanut butter to reduce calorie intake (Image by Azerbaijan_stockers on Freepik)

Another niacin-rich vegetarian food item is peanuts. Just two tablespoons of peanut butter provides 4.3 mg of niacin. Peanuts are not only a good source of protein, but they also contain more nutrients than you might think. You can use peanuts in making many dishes such as toast, smoothies, and pasta sauce.

7. Mushrooms

foods high in niacin (Image by Devmaryna on Freepik)

Another addition to the list of vegetarian-friendly foods high in niacin is mushroom. Nearly 2.5mg of niacin is present in one cup of cooked mushrooms. Stir-fry the kind of mushrooms you like with butter and garlic, and make a toast with whole grain bread to have a niacin boost along with a punch of protein.

8. Brown Rice

Mediterranean brown rice (Image by Fxquadro on Freepik)

Brown rice is rich in niacin, so it is recommended to switch from white rice to brown rice as even one cup of brown rice contains a high amount of niacin. People can enjoy brown rice with olives, tomatoes, and feta cheese. These foods are rich in many essential nutrients and vitamins. Therefore, incorporating it to your diet adds flavor as well as all its nutritional value.

There are many options available for foods high in niacin. Making a proper diet plan with all the essential nutrients is advisable.