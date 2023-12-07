8 foods to include in a low salt diet for hypertension

Excessive salt consumption has been directly associated with hypertension or high blood pressure; the higher the daily salt intake, the higher the systolic blood pressure. It is important to incorporate a low salt diet for hypertension as your body retains water when exposed to salt.

As the extra water in your blood puts more strain on your blood vessel walls, eating too much elevates your blood pressure. People with high or borderline high blood pressure benefit from reducing their salt intake. It can also aid in preventing fluid buildup in the belly or lower legs.

If your blood pressure is already high, eating too much salt will make it even higher and could also make the medications you take for it less effective. Reducing salt consumption can directly lower blood pressure and may improve the outcomes of alternative hypertension treatments, such as losing weight.

Some other health benefits associated with a lower salt intake include reverse heart hypertrophy, a lowered risk of kidney stones, etc.

In this article, we will find the different types of foods to incorporate into a low-salt diet.

8 foods to add to a low salt diet for hypertension

The primary sources of sodium in a diet include dishes cooked in restaurants, processed foods, and table salt added during a meal. Replacing these with low-salt alternatives is the best solution for hypertension. Here are a few of the foods ideal to consume for high blood pressure.

1) Unsweetened yogurt

Yogurt produces positive blood pressure outcomes for those with hypertension. This is attributed to its high amounts of the minerals calcium, potassium, and magnesium—all thought to help regulate blood pressure.

Common ways to eat natural and Greek yogurts include blending them with fruits, seeds, and nuts for a healthy breakfast or snack.

(Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by jones)

2) Berries

Berries are rich in anthocyanins, which are antioxidant chemicals that help lower blood pressure in hypertensive individuals. There's more good news: berries taste great. You can eat them as a sugary afternoon snack or sprinkle them over your yogurt, cereal, or oatmeal.

(Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by hazelwood)

3) Beets

Beets provide nitric oxide, a compound that helps to reduce blood pressure. Try beets as a side dish or add them raw to salads. Beets can significantly lower blood pressure after only a few hours of consumption.

Both raw beet juice and cooked beets are effective at lowering blood pressure and decreasing inflammation. It is usually observed that raw beet juice has a greater effect.

(Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by bronzini)

4) Leafy greens

Green vegetables, such as spinach, kale, cabbage, and collard greens, provide nitrates and thus lower blood pressure. Getting your required daily amount of greens is easier when you eat them in different ways. Add fennel to soup, make oven-baked kale chips, or sauté spinach to make a flavorful side dish.

(Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by grabowska)

5) Fatty fish

Rich in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D, fish like salmon and mackerel can help decrease and maintain normal blood pressure. Healthy ways to eat fish include adding quick seasoning, a little olive oil, and broiling in the oven. These fatty acids have anti-inflammatory, anti-blood pressure, and anti-triglyceride properties. In addition to these fish sources, trout contains vitamin D.

Foods rarely contain vitamin D, and this hormone-like vitamin has properties that can lower blood pressure.

(Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by nadin)

6) Whole grains

Whole grain is a nutritious addition to foods that can help manage blood pressure. Whole-grain flour is processed from all three portions of the grain, so it provides a natural supply of minerals and fiber.

Whole grains contain beta-glucan, a fiber that lowers blood pressure. It can be added to meals like a bowl of unsweetened oatmeal, using whole-grain bread for sandwiches, or having a side of seasoned quinoa with dinner.

(Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by hazelwood)

7) Pistachios

Eating pistachios can lower blood pressure during stressful times. These healthy nuts, best eaten unsalted, can add crunch and flavor to salads of all kinds. You can also blend them into pesto or enjoy a couple of handfuls as a snack.

Pistachios also provide antioxidants, so they help lower cholesterol and blood pressure. They also reduce the risk of heart disease.

(Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

8) Bananas

Just one medium-sized banana packs a powerful potassium punch - 422 milligrams - to be exact. Beans, tomatoes, mushrooms, and avocados are other potassium-rich foods that may help lower blood pressure naturally. These are rich in potassium, a nutrient shown to help lower blood pressure.

Potassium, which is abundant in them, has been demonstrated to help decrease blood pressure.

(Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by salamanca)

To conclude, salt intake is a result of consuming packaged and processed goods. Consuming fewer of these products and eating healthy foods can help lower your blood pressure and prevent hypertension.