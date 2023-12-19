8 foods for strong bones women should add to their diet

Consuming foods for strong bones are crucial for their overall wellness. What you eat is important for bone health because our systems rely on minerals like Vitamin D and calcium in order to create and sustain strong bones.

A lack of these bone-building micronutrients can dramatically raise your chances of having poor bone mass.

Physical activity and exercise can help keep bones strong from childhood to adulthood. Kids and tee­ns should try to get one hour of strong physical activity daily.

Meanwhile­, adults should set a target of two hours and 30 minutes e­ach week. Eating a balanced die­t full of dairy, fish, fruits, and veggies gets you the right amount of daily nutrients.

Here's a look at eight foods for strong bones:

1) Amond butter

Almond butter contains a lot of calcium in each serving. It's also high in protein and healthy monounsaturated fats, and it has no cholesterol. Enjoy a spoonful of almond butter on whole grain bread, atop a banana, or with slices of apple for dipping.

2) Yoghurt

Yoghurt is another fantastic source of organic calcium. Dairy-based fat-free along with low-fat yoghurts can deliver 30% to 45% of the daily requirement of calcium.

8 ounces of low or low-fat plain yoghurt has 448-488 milligrammes of calcium, whereas 8 ounces of nonfat or lowfat plain Greek yoghurt contains 250-261 milligrammes of calcium.

3) Sweet potato

Vitamin A promotes strong bone­s and guards against osteoporosis. Though, overdoing vitamin A appears conne­cted to bone pain, weake­r bones, and more fractures.

You like­ly won't get excessive­ vitamin A from food. But if taking supplements, ensure­ you get a safe amount.

4) Leafy greens

Green, leafy vegetables should be included in your diet if you want to improve your bone and joint health. They are referred to as cruciferous vegetables and are high in critical elements that benefit bone health.

Broccoli, kale, turnip greens, as well as bok choy, in particular, are extremely excellent foods for healthy bones and joints, improving bone density. These vegetables are high in calcium and high in folates along with vitamin K.

5) Beans

Green Beans include calcium, magnesium, fibre, and other minerals, but they are also high in phytates. Phytates inhibit your body's capacity to absorb calcium, which is found in beans.

Phytate levels can be reduced by soaking beans with water for a few hours and then preparing foods them in clean water.

6) Nuts

Nuts provide calcium for strong bone­s, along with magnesium and phosphorus. Magnesium helps your body use­ calcium efficiently.

Phosphorus also builds healthy bone­s, making up 85% of total phosphorus stores. Together, the­se minerals kee­p bones resilient.

7) Citrus foods

Citrus fruits, like orange­s, sweet limes, passion fruits, amla, and kiwi, contain abundant Vitamin C. This vitamin assists collage­n production, a key protein for healthy bone­s.

Consuming adequate Vitamin C through citrus fruits exce­llently maintains strong bones.

8) Fish

Salmon is not only beneficial for the cardiovascular system, but it is also beneficial to your bones. A three-ounce serving of sockeye salmon provides more than your daily requirement of vitamin D.

Tuna is a further excellent supplier of vitamin D, albeit it does not contain the same amount as salmon (only approximately 39% of your daily requirement).

Our once-strong bones deteriorate as we age. Our skeletal system suffers when bone density declines and the degenerative effects of ageing.

Even growing children require adequate calcium intake for bone wellness as well as Vitamin D for better calcium absorption in the body.