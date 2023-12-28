8 health benefits of densely nutritious kidney beans

Kidney beans, also known as 'Rajma,' are a common and versatile food item found in various global cuisines. Besides their delicious taste, these beans offer significant health benefits. Packed with proteins, minerals, and vitamins, kidney beans make an excellent addition to your diet.

In this article, we will discuss more about kidney beans and the various health benefits that they promise upon regular consumption.

What do kidney beans have to offer you?

How nutritious are these? (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Kidney beans are highly rich in protein. While its protein contents are not comparable to animal protein this being affordable makes it a good alternative for those who want protein at a cheaper rate. Moreover, this is also rich in fibers, and various minerals like molybdenum, iron, copper, and potassium.

Kidney beans are also rich in various plant compounds like isoflavones or anthocyanins which play the role of antioxidants.

All these nutrients are crucial for our well-being and inculcate various health benefits when consumed appropriately.

The health benefits of kidney beans

Benefits of eating these regularly (Image by lifeforstock on Freepik)

The benefits of consuming kidney beans are as follows:

#1 Helps in lowering cholesterol

Cholesterol (Image by Drazen Zigic on Freepik)

It has been found that consumption of these regularly in your diet can help you lower your low-density lipoprotein which is also called bad cholesterol. Accumulation of LDL can increase your chances of getting a stroke or a heart attack.

Further, in contrast to LDL, it is also found that consumption of it can increase the good cholesterol levels in your body. The presence of high fiber contents makes it possible as it forms a layer around cholesterol hindering its side effects.

Moreover, as discussed above, these beans are rich in potassium, the presence of which can enhance your regulation of blood pressure.

#2 Helps with diabetes

Diabetes (Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash)

Another key benefit of kidney beans is they can come in handy in helping you regulate your blood sugar levels. These have carbohydrates that are slow to break down which in turn avoids any sort of spikes in your blood sugar levels. While diabetics are also at risk of high cholesterol levels, consumption of kidney beans can help with both, making it an ideal choice to include in your diet.

#3 Prevention of cancer

Cancer (Photo by Angiola Harry on Unsplash)

Kidney beans are also rich in antioxidants due to the presence of various plant compounds. It has been found that the presence of these antioxidants can help you lower the chances of getting cancer as well as it can help in the fight against cancer. Moreover, antioxidants can also help your body fight harmful free radicals.

#4 Increase Memory Power

Better memory (Image by vecstock on Freepik)

These are highly rich in Vitamin B1 which is an important constituent in maintaining healthy cognitive functions. The presence of the B1 vitamin ensures that your brain functions properly and also aids in your concentration and improved memory. It has also been found that it can also slow down dementia.

#5 Weight loss

Weight loss (Photo by i yunmai on Unsplash)

The high presence of fibers in kidney beans can help you with weight loss as it makes you feel fuller and improves digestion, in turn, contributes to reducing your appetite for food. Thus, helping you in losing those extra pounds.

#6 Strengthen your bones

Improve bone strength (Image by krakenimages.com on Freepik)

Kidney beans are also rich in elements like magnesium and calcium which is important for your bone strength. Thus, including these in your diet can help you increase your bone strength and also reduce the risks related to bone diseases.

#7 Detoxifying properties

presence of molybdenum helps in detoxifying properties (Image by garetsvisual on Freepik)

Often the food we consume has the presence of sulphites which when accumulated in higher concentrations can become toxic to our health. In this, molybdenum present in kidney beans helps in countering the presence of sulfites and in turn acts as a detoxifier.

#8 Prevention and relief from constipation

Help with constipation (Image by jcomp on Freepik)

Again, kidney beans are rich in fiber, promoting healthier bowel movement and reducing constipation.

Kidney beans are a good addition to your diet as they boast several health benefits. Since it is packed with various nutrients, this makes it a must addition to your diet. However, one must consume them after proper cooking to remove any presence of toxins.