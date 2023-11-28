8 home remedies for cough you should try this winter

There are many home remedies for cough; some that work better than others. The severity of your cough will determine the best remedy for it.

Cough is caused by various factors such as the common cold, allergies, or irritants in the air. While coughing is our body's natural way of clearing the air passages, it can be quite bothersome and disruptive to our daily lives.

Instead of relying solely on over-the-counter cough syrups, there are several effective home remedies for cough that can help alleviate coughing.

In this blog post, we will explore eight home remedies for cough, including honey, probiotics, bromelain, peppermint, marshmallow root, thyme, salt gargle, and ginger.

Natural home remedies for cough to try this winter season

1. Honey

soothes sore throat and cough (Image via Unsplash/ Arwin Neil)

Honey is one of the most well-known and effective home remedies for cough. Its soothing properties help clear the throat and reduce coughing.

How does it help - Honey acts as a natural cough suppressant and has antibacterial properties that can help fight infections.

When to take it - It is recommended to take a spoonful of honey before going to bed or whenever you feel an urge to cough.

How should you take it - You can consume honey by mixing it with warm water or add it to herbal tea.

2. Probiotics

Boosts immunity (Image via Unsplash/ Tim Oliver)

Probiotics are live bacteria and yeasts that are good for your health, especially your digestive system. However, recent studies have also shown that probiotics can help alleviate cough symptoms.

How does it help - Probiotics help strengthen the immune system, reducing the frequency and severity of coughing episodes.

When to take it - It is advisable to take probiotics daily to maintain a healthy gut and reduce coughing.

How should you take it - Probiotics can be consumed through fermented foods like yogurt or through supplements.

3. Bromelain

Bromelain helps with inflammed layrnx (Image via Unsplash/ Fernando Dantas)

Bromelain is an enzyme found in pineapple that has been used for centuries as a natural remedy for various ailments, including coughs.

How does it help - Bromelain has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce coughing and alleviate congestion.

When to take it - It is recommended to take bromelain supplements between meals.

How should you take it - Bromelain is available in supplement form, and the recommended dosage may vary. It is best to follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer or consult a healthcare professional.

4. Peppermint

Home remedies for cough - Reduces cough symptoms (Image via Unsplash/ Alexander Schimmeck)

Peppermint is a popular herb known for its refreshing flavor and aroma, but it also offers several benefits to alleviate cough symptoms.

How does it help - Peppermint contains menthol, which acts as a natural decongestant and can help soothe a sore throat.

When to take it - Peppermint tea or inhaling peppermint vapor can be taken at any time when cough symptoms arise.

How should you take it - You can brew peppermint tea by steeping fresh or dried peppermint leaves in hot water, sweetening it with honey if desired.

5. Marshmallow root

Marshmallow root has been used for centuries as a natural remedy for cough and sore throat.

How does it help - Marshmallow root contains mucilage, a gel-like substance that coats the throat, providing relief from coughing and irritation.

When to take it - Marshmallow root can be consumed in the form of tea or lozenges whenever cough symptoms are present.

How should you take it - To make marshmallow root tea, steep dried root in hot water for 10-15 minutes, then strain and drink.

6. Thyme

Thyme tea (Image via Unsplash/ Anja Junghans)

Thyme is not only a flavorful herb but also a powerful natural remedy for cough due to its antiviral and antibacterial properties.

How does it help - Thyme helps relax the muscles of the respiratory tract, promoting clear breathing and reducing coughing.

When to take it - Thyme can be consumed in the form of tea or added to various dishes whenever cough symptoms are present.

How should you take it - To make thyme tea, steep fresh or dried thyme leaves in hot water for 10-15 minutes, then strain and drink.

7. Salt Gargle

Reduces irritation (Image via Unsplash/ FJason Tuinstra)

Salt gargling is a simple yet another effective home remedies for cough and sore throat.

How does it help - Salt water gargling can help reduce inflammation in the throat, loosen mucus, and provide relief from coughing.

When to take it - Salt gargling can be done several times a day, especially when you feel irritation in your throat or a persistent cough.

How should you take it - Mix half a teaspoon of salt with warm water, gargle for 10-15 seconds, and then spit it out.

8. Ginger

Home remedies for cough - Ginger tea (Image via Unsplash/ Mockup Graphics)

Ginger is one of the versatile home remedies for cough that offers numerous health benefits, including relieving cough symptoms.

How does it help - Ginger has natural properties that can help soothe a sore throat, reduce inflammation, and suppress coughing.

When to take it - Ginger can be consumed as a tea or added to various dishes whenever cough symptoms are present.

How should you take it - To make ginger tea, grate some fresh ginger into a cup of boiling water, let it steep for a few minutes, then strain and drink.

In conclusion, coughing can be an annoying and disruptive ailment, but there are several natural home remedies for cough that can help alleviate the symptoms. Honey, probiotics, bromelain, peppermint, marshmallow root, thyme, salt gargle, and ginger all offer various benefits for treating coughing.

Remember to consult a healthcare professional before trying any new remedies, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or are taking medication.