8 home remedies for dark circles you can try to get rid of panda eyes 

Home remedies for dark circles are the easiest and most convenient ways to get rid of those black under eyes. You can use tea bags, cold compress, cucumber juice etc. to reduce dark circles as well as puffiness around the eyes.

But do you know what exactly causes dark circles? Are they a medical concern? Well, dark circles are not really a serious health condition but, in some cases, they might indicate a problem.

Dark circles are most commonly a result of fatigue and exhaustion, but several other things can lead to the same. These may include certain allergies, sleep deprivation, eczema, sun damage, iron deficiency, aging, contact dermatitis, thyroid problems, heredity, smoking and more.

Luckily, there are several natural remedies for dark circles that can help. In this article, we have listed a few of the easiest and most effective things you can do to reduce the appearance of dark circles that too in the comfort of your home. Read on!

Top 8 home remedies for dark circles you can try

Give the below listed home remedies for dark circles a try and see how these natural remedies work for you:

1. Apply cold tea bags or cold compress

Use cold tea bags. (Image via Freepik/KamranAydinov)

One of the best and most effective home remedies for dark circles is to use cold tea bags, particularly chamomile or green tea bags. Cold tea bags are quite useful as the caffeine in them restricts the blood vessels and provides great relief from dark circles under the eyes.

You can also apply a cold compress on your eyes for a few minutes to get instant results. just make sure to wash the compress cloth after each use.

2. Apply cold milk

Apply cold milk. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Milk is a natural cleanser that can also help reduce dark circles under the eyes. Additionally, it can reduce inflammation and irritation on the skin around the eyes and keep swelling and puffiness away, too.

To use milk on your dark circles, just dip a cotton ball in it and apply it to the affected area. Leave it for a few minutes and rinse. Repeat this home remedy at least twice a day.

3. Use grated potatoes

Use grated potato. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Using grated potatoes is also among some of the most effective home remedies for dark circles. The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of potatoes are quite beneficial in reducing dark circles and puffiness around the eyes.

All you need to do is grate a small piece of potato and extract its juice. Now dip a cotton ball in the juice and put it on your eyes. Leave it on for a few minutes and then rinse off with cold water.

4. Apply almond oil

Apply almond oil. (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Another great cure for dark circles is almond oil. The vitamin E in almond oil helps reduce dark circles and also keeps the skin healthy and supple.

To use this remedy, take 2 drops of almond oil on your fingertips and gently massage the skin under your eyes for a few minutes. Rinse the area with cold water and apply a moisturizer. Repeat twice a day.

5. Use tomatoes

Use tomatoes. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Home remedies for dark circles also include applying tomato juice. That’s because tomatoes contain natural bleaching agents and antioxidant properties that are known to reduce discoloration under the eyes.

To use this remedy, take a small tomato and extract its juice. Mix it with a few drops of lemon juice and use a cotton ball to apply the mixture under your eyes. Leave it on for a few minutes and then wash it off with cold water.

6. Use rose water

Use rosewater. (Image via Freepik/azerbaijan_stockers)

Applying rose water is one of the most effective natural remedies for dark circles under the eyes. The rejuvenating and calming properties of rose water tame dark circles, reduce puffiness and also make the skin look healthy, making it one of the best home remedies for dark circles.

Just dip a cotton ball in rose water and put it around your eyes for a few minutes. Repeat the remedy every night before you go to sleep to see great results.

7. Apply turmeric paste

Apply turmeric. (Image via Pexels/Karl Solano)

Turmeric is yet another one of the most effective home remedies for dark circles that can give you great results. Its anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and antioxidant properties help minimize dark circles and also work great on a variety of skin-related issues.

All you have to do is make a paste by mixing turmeric and water and apply the mixture under your eyes. Leave it for 10 minutes and then rinse it off with water. Repeat daily.

8. Use coconut oil

Use coconut oil. (Image via Pexels/Dana Tentis)

Coconut oil is an excellent skin care ingredient and one of the best home remedies for dark circles.The anti-inflammatory properties of coconut oil not only diminish dark circles but also moisturize the skin around the eyes and prevent fine lines as well.

To use this remedy, take a few drops of coconut oil on your fingertips and rub it on your dark circles for a few minutes. Leave it on for the night and then wash it off the next morning.

The aforementioned home remedies for dark circles should be repeated consistently to get quick results. It is important to remember that dark circles are a common problem among both men and women and are not a serious cause for concern.

But if the discoloration is severe, is under only one eye, or the skin around the eyes is inflamed, then in cases like these, you must consult a doctor immediately.