8 home remedies for hemorrhoids treatment

Are you suffering from piles? Then you should know about home remedies for hemorrhoids. It is a very commonly seen condition. There are swollen veins inside the anus and the lower rectum that cause piles. There can be internal and external hemorrhoids.

In most cases, they heal on their very own and do not need any form of outside treatment. Home remedies for hemorrhoids are enough. When someone is affected by this condition, it becomes difficult for them to pass stool, which causes pain and bleeding.

People who are afflicted by weight problems, pregnant ladies, heavy lifters, and those with a circle of relatives with records of hemorrhoids, are afflicted by this more. It can affect your quality of life and therefore you should treat it. Cleaning the infected vicinity could make it worse.

Eight Home Remedies for Hemorrhoids

This medical condition can be treated at home. There are many methods to treat hemorrhoids at home. Let us see what they are one by one.

#1 Warm water bath

Home remedies for hemorrhoids: A sitz bath (Image by Jared Rice/Unsplash)

This is a very easy method and a bathtub can be used for this kind of bath. Sitting in warm water will help to lessen the swelling and the irritation. Epsom salts can be added to this bath. However, do not forget to check the water temperature. Make sure it is not very hot as that may burn you.

You can also use a small tub or bucket if you do not own a bathtub. Just make sure that the part that has to be treated is covered with water.

#2 Aloe vera

Home remedies for hemorrhoids: Using aloe vera gel (Image by Christian Lue/Unsplash)

Aloe vera can easily be found in the market or can even be grown on your own. You can apply aloe vera gel to the infected area as it has healing and anti-inflammatory properties in case of external hemorrhoids. It has healed this condition for ages. For internal hemorrhoids, people can drink aloe vera juice to heal the insides of their bodies.

#3 Coconut oil

Home remedies for hemorrhoids: Using coconut oil (Image by Deanna Alys/Unsplash)

It's known for its natural lubrication and is also used as a moisturizer. When this is used, it can make irritation and inflammation go down. It will also stop the anal area from getting irritated due to friction.

#4 Using an ice pack

Use an ice pack on the affected part (Image by Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash)

Get a cloth or a towel and wrap the ice pack, sit down, and apply it gently to the area where you have a hemorrhoid. Use it for about 10 minutes and then wash it. Try repeating this a few times a day. This helps you to get rid of the soreness and redness.

#5 Applying witch hazel

The magical witch hazel plant (Image by Laura Ockel/Unsplash)

It is a plant with magical healing properties. It is known to reduce soreness and also has the properties of an antioxidant. Some soaps or wipes contain witch hazel, which can be used to treat an infection. However, make sure that you are using pure hazel. Some versions of witch hazel have alcohol mixed in it, which can worsen itching and infection. Always buy it from a trusted source.

#6 Hydration

Home Remedies for Hemorrhoids: Drink your quota of daily water (Image by Jonathan Cooper/Unsplash)

Drink plenty of water and make your stool soft. This can help the stool pass easily and quickly. Therefore, the chances of getting hemorrhoids become less and even if you are suffering from it, it will help you to heal it quickly.

#7 High fiber diet

Eat a high-fiber diet (Image by Lonis Hansel/Unsplash)

High fiber can help increase your bowel movements and also improve digestion. This will help the stool pass easily and quickly and there will be less strain on the passing stool as well.

#8 Castor oil

Use castor oil as a home remedy (Image by Chelsea Shapouri/Unsplash)

Like coconut, castor has a lot of mending properties. The oil is anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory. You can take it orally or apply it to the infected part. It will help you with the pain and also lessen inflammation and further infection.

With these home remedies for hemorrhoids, it will help you recover quickly. However, sometimes there can be complications that arise due to certain cases of infection and other conditions. In that case, you should always contact your healthcare professional.