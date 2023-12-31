8 incredible benefits of polar plunges

Polar plunges are becoming popular on social media. If it appears that everyone—athletes, biohackers, celebrities, and even your bestie—is doing it. When you take a polar plunge, you jump or dash into very cold water. The wellness benefits are also real.

The polar plunge is sometimes done as part of a large fundraiser performed by adrenaline junkies. All donations raised by plungers are donated to a worthy charity. Whatever you call it, polar punge or ice therapy, this ancient practice has been offering health advantages to humanity for thousands of years.

While cold exposure has numerous medical advantages, it is important to be careful while doing it and never go alone.

Polar plunges benefits

1) Helps in recovery

Many professional and amateur athletes use cold water treatment to promote recovery after an intense workout in collaboration with licenced trainers or healthcare specialists. There is some proof that cold-water immersion lowers post-exercise muscular pain.

Polar plunges benefits (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by gurduru)

2) Reduced inflammation

One of the most sought-after advantages of cold plunging is its capacity to relieve inflammation. Cold plunges may trigger vasoconstriction, which is the closure of blood vessels that can prevent the movement of inflammatory chemicals into the area.

Cold exposure has been demonstrated to diminish inflammation in the human body, while cold therapy may aid in the reduction of cytokines that are pro-inflammatory and provide relief from inflammatory symptoms.

Importance of polar plunges (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by mali)

3) Reduced stress levels

Cold plunges may also be beneficial for stress management. There is a link between winter sea bathing and reduced levels of anxiety and overall well-being.

People who participate in winter sea dipping seem to be healthier than those who do not. Small decreases in low mood, increased well-being, and increases in good mood have also been found.

Importance of polar plunges (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

4) Enhanced immunity

A cold shower causes the lymph vessels to constrict, forcing the lymphatic system to circulate lymph fluids across your body.

Fluid flushing causes white blood cells to begin attacking any foreign bodies in the human body. Cytokines and other immune-boosting substances are released during frigid plunges.

Polar plunges benefits (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Mali)

5) Enhanced energy

You've probably experienced the energising effect of a cold shower (either deliberately or unintentionally).

Studies reveal that just 20 seconds in freezing cold water (40°F) causes significant increases in adrenaline (a neurochemical that contributes to making us feel awake).

Importance of polar plunges (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

6) Sense of accomplishment

Part of the appeal of icy plunges is the fact that you get a rush of adrenaline, exactly like you would on a roller coaster. Dopamine levels rise, and you feel an overwhelming feeling of success for accomplishing what your body might not be interested in.

benefits of polar plunges (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by mali)

7) Enhanced metabolism

The metabolism could rise by as much as 350% after a cold plunge. This brief, one-time boost may not burn many calories, but repeated episodes of cold exposure can enhance the body's creation of brown fat.

Brown fat, unlike normal human fat, can regulate the body's temperature as well as burn calories. Consistent cold plunges can, hence, improve metabolism and even help manage blood sugar.

Polar plunges benefits(image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Victor)

8) Bond with friends

Spending time outdoors with friends is better for the minds, hearts, and souls than a few other things. On an already cold day, a quick dip into ice cold water can make a big difference, especially when you're smiling and conversing with excellent people.

Importance of polar plunges (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by marctutorials)

Finding one-of-a-kind and seasonal activities, such as cold exposure, can be quite good for both our physical and mental well-being.

Perhaps most importantly, frequent exposure to frigid temperatures causes the mind to become comfortable in an uncomfortable state of discomfort, and that improves its ability to cope with other sorts of stress.