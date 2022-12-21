8-Minute Abs Workout - 5 Easy Exercises to Do Anywhere

An 8-minute abs workout is the best workout option when you are running low on time. Days can be hectic and full of "emergencies" that must be handled immediately. While it can be challenging to find time for a workout routine during the day, you can surely have 8 minutes to yourself every day in order to be healthy!

A favorite quick workout for those who want to make the most of their time is the 8-minute abs routine. It concentrates on your core, leaving you exhausted and with the sense of having helped yourself, which these days, is something that everyone needs!

Easy Exercises to Include in 8-Minute Abs Workout

If you're looking for one of the greatest ab workouts, you've come to the right place. Check out this list of exercises to include in your 8-minute abs workout:

1) Sit-Ups With a Towel

It is a great exercise to include in an 8-minute abs workout as a towel placed under your lower back will stabilize your spine and allow your abs to perform the majority of the work rather than your hips. Additionally, it starts with your abs in a more extended position, allowing you to flex them through their whole range of motion.

Instructions to follow:

Place a towel rolled up under your lower back.

Place your feet so that the soles touch in a butterfly stance.

Lay your back on the ground to begin the motion and inhale.

Brace your core and raise your abs as you exhale.

Repeat touching your hands to your feet.

Try to keep your foot soles firmly connected.

2) Hip Lifts

Hip lifts are yet another great inclusion in the 8-minute abs workout routine. Try finishing each rep of this exercise without letting the hips touch the floor to make it more difficult.

Here’s how to perform hip lifts:

Raise your legs till they are parallel to your body, while lying on your back.

Lift your hips a few inches off the ground while pulling your navel toward your spine.

Restart the motion by lowering the hips to the floor.

Flex your feet in front of your face while keeping your hands firmly planted next to your torso.

3) V-Sits

V-sits are the best addition to the 8-minute abs workout. Make this action more difficult by sitting back up after lowering your legs and torso as low as you can without hitting the floor. Maintain a bent knee position throughout the motion to make it simpler.

Here’s how to do v-sits:

Legs straight in front of you, start out on your back.

Bring your knees up to your chest while sitting up straight and touching your heels.

After that, stoop down as you return to the floor with your legs straight.

To begin a new rep, get back up.

Aim to complete 10-12 reps.

4) Hollow Body Hold

The muscles that support your lower back throughout the day’s movement and athletic motions are strengthened by the hollow hold, making it the best addition to an 8-minute abs workout.

It is easier to maintain appropriate spinal alignment and prevent stress on the vertebrae and disks when your glutes, hip flexors, and abdominal muscles are evenly trained.

Instructions to follow:

Keep your knees bent while lying on the back.

Your knees should be directly over your hipbones after you have raised them.

After that, crunch up and raise your shoulders, while your chin is lowered to the chest.

Your thumbs should be pointing up at the ceiling as you extend your arms toward your hips.

Drive the floor with your lower back. From here, extend your legs straight up to the ceiling, and bring your arms up to your ears.

Until you feel your lower back slipping off the ground, lower your legs to the floor.

Lift your legs a little to discover your sweet spot when you get there.

Hold this position for 20 to 60 seconds.

5) Toe Touches

The toe touch exercise is one of the best inclusions in an 8-minute abs workout. This exercise completely contracts the abdominal wall, which helps to tighten your abdominals, reduce waist size, and strengthen your core. Additionally, this exercise assists in enhancing your balance, flexibility, and posture.

Here’s how to perform toe touches:

Start off on your back, pointing your legs upwards.

Reach for your toes as you crunch up.

Repeat the movement while descending.

To activate your lower abs, flex your toes in the direction of your face.

Conclusion

You'll start to see improvements if you include these ab exercises in your 8-minute abs workout. Keep in mind that more than just exercise is required to get a completely flat tummy. Don't forget to burn more calories than you ingest by engaging in regular activity and eating a healthy, balanced diet.

