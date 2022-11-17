Focusing on the waist is one of the fundamental workout routines. The abs workout routine effectively engages all your core muscles and is extremely important.

Numerous abs exercises will help you slim down your waistline and provide you with greater functional benefits. These include enabling your body to perform advanced exercises, building muscle strength, increasing body balance, improving back health, and more.

These abs exercises work for the whole body

Spot reduction is one of the greatest misconceptions in the fitness world. It means reducing fat from one spot in your body, with exercises targeting specific spots, such as the belly.

Good exercise will engage the entire body while stressing particular areas. Such exercises will make you feel burned in the muscles and enable you to build better strength and tone your body.

The following section dives into a list of fantastic abs exercises to help you tighten your waist and get an overall toned look.

1) Dumbbell side bends

This is one of the best ways to tighten your waist by engaging your obliques and building a strong core. It will also strengthen your abdominal walls and core muscles.

How to perform this exercise?

Begin in the upright standing position with your feet apart at shoulder distance. Clutch a dumbbell in your left hand with your palm angled to the side of your body. Your right hand should be gently positioned at the back of your head. Bend your body towards the left side as much as possible while being comfortable and without changing your posture. Pause in this position. Repeat on the other side.

2) Alternating bird dog

Alternate bird-dog will provide several benefits, including tightening your waist, developing good body balance, building better mobility, and lowering your back pain.

How to perform this exercise?

Start this exercise in a conventional tabletop position with engaged abdominal muscles and a neutral spine. Keep your shoulder blades drawn together. Straighten one hand to the front while straightening your opposite leg to the back. Bring your body back to its center position. Repeat with alternate sides.

3) Plank hip dips

Plank hip dips will strengthen your lower back and the core, besides cinching your waist. It will also significantly build the flexibility and mobility of your hips.

How to perform this exercise?

Begin this exercise in the conventional forearm plank position on the ground with your body in a straight line while keeping your abdominals engaged. Keep your feet apart at a hip distance while engaging your core muscles. Rotate your hips towards the left side of your body while dipping your body almost to the ground. Bring your body back to the starting position and repeat on the other side.

4) V sit hold

V sit hold will maintain constant tension in your core region, which will not only help challenge your body's balance but will also enhance your overall core strength.

How to perform this exercise?

Begin in the upright seated position before leaning your torso to the back and simultaneously raising both your legs off the ground to an angle of forty-five degrees. With your back completely straight, engage your abdominal muscles. Extend your arms to the straight while keeping them parallel to one another.

5) T bar rotations

T bar rotation will build significant strength in your core, back, and arms, along with burning many calories.

How to perform this exercise?

Start this exercise by bringing your body into a conventional high plank position with your body completely straight and abdominals engaged. Raise your right hand off the ground and bring it to the ceiling while rotating your body towards the same side. Bring your body back to the starting position. Repeat on the alternate side.

Conclusion

The aforementioned abs exercises will be highly effective if done daily. These also require minimal use of equipment.

You also need to bring in other lifestyle changes if you want to tighten your waist. This includes following a diet that will fuel your workout regimen and help create a calorie deficit. You can also do cardio exercises with a strength training routine. This will ensure fat loss and also enhance muscle toning.

