6 Best Toning Exercises for Women to Lose Weight & Get Slim Waist

It is important to effectively engage your core muscles if you want to get a slim waist. The muscles at the side of the abdominal wall are referred to as obliques, which are often responsible for the twisting and bending moves of the waist. Therefore, in order to lose fat from your waist, you have to target your obliques.

If you want to lose weight and get a slim waist, then it is important to focus on reducing fat percentage with calorie burning exercises because spot reduction is a myth. However, there are several toning exercises that can help you tighten and sculpt your obliques, thereby helping you get a slim waist.

We have curated a list of the five best and most effective toning exercises that you can incorporate into your workout routine to lose weight and get a slim waist.

Best Toning Exercises to Lose Weight and Get Slim Waist

1. Plank Hip Dips

Plank hip dips tend to be one of the best toning exercises that will help you get a slim waist. The additional hip rotation that this exercise entails helps in engaging your core muscles to a greater degree. This exercise will also help in building greater core strength.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by assuming the forearm plank position on the ground with your shoulders stacked just above your elbows and legs extended at the back.

Next, bring your right hip to the floor by rotating your torso while keeping your shoulders and upper arms still.

Next, reverse back to the original position and bring your left hip to the ground.

Make sure to keep your core engaged throughout the movement.

2. Weighted Russian Twists

The movement of the Russian twists will help you get a slim waist, while the weight will provide for the added resistance and challenge. This exercise will also help in enhancing your posture, balance, and stability.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by assuming the seated position on the ground with your legs straightened in front of you.

Raise your legs off the ground with your knees bent at an angle of forty-five degrees.

Slightly lean your upper body to the back as your legs keep hovering above the ground.

Hold any weight in between both your hands and in front of your abdominals.

Start twisting your upper body to the left side along with the weight and pause.

Reverse the movement and twist your body along with the weight to the right side. Repeat.

3. V Sits

V sits will build much greater muscle endurance in the core region along with strengthening the abdominals. It will help you gain a slim waist and lose weight by burning a high number of calories.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by lying straight on the ground with your back flat and legs together extended in front of you.

Bring your hands over your head and in parallel positions to one another.

With your core engaged, raise both your legs together higher than the hip height while keeping them straight.

Simultaneously raise your hands along with your head to touch your toes with your palms.

Lower both your legs and arms back to the ground. Repeat.

4. Side Plank

Side planks are simple exercises that target your obliques and help you get a slim waist. This exercise also helps in building strength in the body that will help you get better at more advanced exercises.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by assuming the lying position on the left side with your right leg stacked just above your left leg.

Next, press onto your forearm with your elbow stacked just beneath your shoulder and raise your body off the ground.

Reach your right arm towards the ceiling, and keep your core muscles engaged throughout the exercise.

Repeat on the alternate side.

5. T Bar Rotations

T bar rotations are also one of the most effective exercises that will help you lose weight and gain a slim waist by working on your deep abdominal muscles and cinching your waistline. It will also help in building greater muscular endurance.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by assuming a high plank position on the ground with your shoulders stacked just above your wrists.

Your body should create a straight line from your head to your toes.

Raise your right hand off the ground and bring it towards the ceiling by turning your body into a position similar to that of a side plank.

Bring your right palm back to the ground.

Repeat this move on the alternate side.

6. Heel Touches

Heel touches will effectively activate your core muscles while using your bodyweight as resistance. This exercise will help you get a toned waist by working on your obliques.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by assuming the lying position on the ground with your feet pressed onto the ground and knees bent.

Position your arms at their respective side and keep your back flat throughout the movement.

Slightly lift your chest and head off the ground.

Next, bend your body towards the right side and bring your right palm to touch your right heel.

Repeat on the alternate side.

Bottom Line

Remember to definitely try the exercises listed above if you want to lose weight and get a slim waist. These exercises will help you target several muscle groups throughout the body, especially when targeting your obliques and abdominals.

You can also pair these toning exercises with a nutritious diet, cardio moves, and strength training workouts that are best suited for your fitness goals. Together, they will help you get faster results and contribute to building a well-rounded, healthy lifestyle.

