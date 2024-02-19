8 natural gut health supplements you need to try

There are many gut health supplements that can help you stay away from stomach issues. They can be both natural and non natural.

The microorganisms in our digestive tract constitute some of the most essential organisms in our bodies.

The 'gut microbiome' has a substantial impact on our bodies' daily operations, including digesting breast milk at birth, breaking down fibre, and supporting our immunological and central neurological systems.

This is where consuming gut health vitamins can be really beneficial. They aid in the breakdown of carbohydrates for energy and nutrition, the production of essential vitamins, the maintenance of weight, and the support of your immune system by forming a protective barrier.

There are extra, beneficial steps you can take to encourage a healthy microbiome. Natural gut health vitamins also help to maintain equilibrium, which can improve your overall health.

Here's a look at gut health supplements you should try:

Gut health supplements

1) Prebiotics

Prebiotics are indigestible fibres. Gut bacteria can consume them, helping them grow and prosper.

Naturally, you can find prebiotics in foods like chicory plant roots, dandelion greens, onions, garlic, leeks, and asparagus. There are also supplements available to help you get enough prebiotics.

2) Probiotics

Probiotics can change the balance of bacteria in your gut. A healthy gut needs a good balance of these live bacteria.

Fermented foods—think Greek yoghurt, kombucha, and kimchi—are full of probiotics. You can also get probiotics from powders, pills, or capsules.

3) Ome­ga-3 fatty acid

Omega-3 fatty acid supplements are popular for a variety of reasons. They can boost heart health, improve your skin's look and feel, and fight off inflammation. Several recent studies have looked into the effects that omega-3 fats have on the gut microbiome.

Omega-3 fatty acids are said to influence the gut via changing the variety of gut microorganisms, reducing inflammation, and raising short-chain fatty acid levels. SCFAs have been shown to preserve the intestinal lining.

4) Digestive enzymes

Salivary glands and cells that border the stomach, pancreas, and small intestine secrete digestive enzymes, which aid in the digestion of food.

Some examples are lipase (which degrades fat), proteases (which degrade protein), amylase, and lactase.

A lack of these enzymes might make it difficult to break down food properly, resulting in bloating and digestive pain.

5) Viitamins

Antioxidant vitamins that can be gained through diet include vitamins C and E, as well as beta-carotene, which in turn is converted to the vitamin A compound in the body.

These vitamins can modify the makeup and metabolic processes of the microbiota in the gut, resulting in enhanced function of intestinal barriers and a healthy immune system.

6) L Glutamine

Glutamine is a type of amino acid produced in our bodies and found in particular foods.

It is an extremely prevalent and flexible amino acid, serving multiple activities in the body. The amino acid glutamine is vital for the gut flora and overall health.

Glutamine serves to strengthen and preserve the gut lining. A robust gut lining is vital to prevent harmful germs from entering the gut, which helps you stay healthy.

7) Peppermint oil

Peppermint oil may reduce the pain and bloating associated with IBS. Enteric-coated capsules do not dissolve in the stomach's contents.

They proceed into the large and small intestines when the oil is discharged. In small amounts, peppermint oil seems to be harmless.

8) Licorice root

Your gut has a special border made of a thing called mucosal tissue. This makes sure only the right stuff can leave or enter the bloodstream.

People are studying if licorice root might help make the stomach lining stronger. You can find licorice root in many forms.

As a tea, a powder, or a supplement. Often, it's mixed with other cool ingredients to help your digestion.

If you have digestive issues or want to improve your overall health, the good thing is that pills for intestinal wellness and digestion are widely available, safe, and effectively tolerated by the majority of individuals. These substances help to improve digestion and alleviate digestive issues.