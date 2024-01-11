8 passion flower tea benefits you need to know about

Passion flower tea can be a good alternative if you are looking for a herbal drink with calming effects.

The Passiflora family includes passion flower, which is native to the Americas, especially tropical southeastern North America. It grows as a vine and is found all over Europe, Asia, and other parts of the world.

The vine's above-ground portion is used to make medication, teas, and other types of home cures.

According to numerous scientific studies and study articles, passion flower tea is an excellent central nervous system sedative. It accomplishes this by raising the amount of the neurotransmitter called GABA within the human brain.

Listed below are the benefits of passion flower tea:

8 benefits of passion flower tea

1) Relieves anxiety

Human and animal research indicates that the supplementation may be effective in the treatment of anxiety. The anxiolytic properties of passion flower are assumed to be related to its effect on neurotransmitters such as GABA and dopamine.

According to one study, passion flower extract significantly increase dopamine levels.

2) Treats insomnia

Struggling to stay asleep is frustrating, which passion flower tea can help. This tea can enhance our sleep's quality and duration, making it easier to drift off. It does this by promoting restful sleep, limiting our dream-filled REM sleep, and helping us fall asleep quicker.

3) Ease of menopause issues

Menopause can be a tough, stressful phase, causing mood swings, hormonal changes, anxiety, and sleep issues. The calming properties of passion flower tea can help. It works by balancing our brain's neurotransmitters and triggering the breakdown of GABA, potentially lifting our mood and balancing hormones.

4) Helps in treatment of microbiological disorders

Passion flower species can be found all over the world. Researchers believe it has potential applications in the treatment of microbiological disorders, as well as anti-tumor and anti-oxidant qualities.

Although passion flower products have already been examined for their effect on sinus discomfort, asthma, skin rashes, and vasculitis, additional research is needed.

5) Anti-inflammatory properties

This tea contains passion flower, which has anti-inflammatory and calming properties. Various inflammatory disorders can be handled better by drinking moderate passion flower tea on a regular basis. This tea can be used to treat ailments that include arthritis and gout.

6) Enhanced gut health

Although Passiflora incarnata is sedative and calming, two other varieties belonging to the Passiflora family exhibit stomach-soothing qualities. So far, the benefits of gut health have only been proven in rats, as no studies on humans have been published.

Nonetheless, the research indicates that the advantages for digestive health are encouraging. When Passiflora serratodigitata extract was used to treat ulcers in rats, it produced positive results. Passiflora foetida was also discovered to help relieve ulcers in mice in laboratories.

7) Helps with addiction

Some people have used passion flower tea to help them overcome drug addiction by alleviating withdrawal symptoms, increasing mood and decreasing anxiety.

Furthermore, anecdotal data suggests that passion flower tea has the potential to lessen cravings for nicotine, making it useful for those attempting to quit smoking.

8) Helps with ADHD

While there are various therapies that may assist with ADHD, such as nutrition, lifestyle changes, executive function methods, cognitive behavioral therapies, and medication, not all of them will work for everybody.

Some of these, such as pharmaceuticals, have adverse reactions that must be addressed by a professional first. Passion flower is one plant that has been studied to see whether it can help with ADHD symptoms.

It may be a useful adjunct therapy for helping people with ADHD improve their sleep, emotions, and behavior due to its low negative effect risk and moderate action.

Passion flower, either as an extract or as a tea, is an excellent way to reduce anxiety and increase sleep. While further research on the benefits of passion flower is needed, it is usually regarded as harmless, especially when consumed as a tea.

However, if you are using prescribed antidepressants or any treatment that affects mood or behavior, you should see your doctor before consuming passion flower in the form of tea or supplements.