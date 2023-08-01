Inattentive ADHD: The Struggles of a Messy Inner World

ADHD, as we recognize today, is not just a single cluster of symptoms but has various subtypes. One of the common types of this dysfunction is Inattentive ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder). As the name suggests, it is characterized greatly by difficulties in attention.

ADHD is typically diagnosed in childhood or if you visit a mental health professional, as they are likely to ask questions around your childhood. They may ask questions around your ability to pay attention, concentrate, and perform specific activities. It is key to note that, sometimes, individuals get misdiagnosed with ADHD. However, there are other conditions with similar symptoms. One must get done a careful evaluation before jumping to the conclusion.

Inattention ADHD can be diagnosed both during childhood and as adults. (Image via Vecteezy/ Sirichai)

Symptoms for Inattentive ADHD

The symptoms of ADHD can impact family, work, and other spheres of a person's life. (Image via Vecteezy/ Vecteezy)

Inattentive ADHD can interefere with your everyday life and functioning. You may notice these symptoms of ADHD, especially when you are workiing or in a social situation since these require some level of attention. Individuals with this condition have trouble with paying sustained attention or divide their attention into multiple tasks at the same time.

Since they are not able to divide their attention, they may come across as distracted. At work, you may feel burdened with the amount of work and find it difficult to allocate your resources. It is important to recognize that individuals with ADHD can carry out tasks. They can be dedicated in carrying out tasks they find interesting.

However, they prefer short-timed tasks. Naturally, it becomes difficult for them to pay consistent attention on a task. They may benefit from chunking the tasks i.e. breaking down the task into doable bits. Their mind also likes to disconnect from the present and go to the future. Children with inattentive ADHD are likely to pay less attention in the class, look extremely distracted, and find classes monotonous. Perhaps, something outside the window may appear more interesting for them.

Inattentive ADHD in Adults

Inattentive ADHD in women can have long-term consequences. (Image via Vecteezy/ Vecteezy)

While ADHD does not discriminate, research shows that young boys are much more susceptible to developing ADHD than young girls. However, inattentive ADHD in women should not be missed. While the diagnosis may look the same on paper, it can vary differently between genders. The diagnosis of ADHD in women is influenced by biology, social, and other psychological factors.

There are two types of attribution--one is external and the other is internal. Women are more likely to blame themselves for the diagnosis and be cautious about seeking help. Their concerns may be seen from a lens of stigma or even belittled in certain circumstances. Like any other gender, the symptoms and signs don't look the same in each woman.

Seeking Help for Inattentive ADHD

Seeking help doesn't have to be a very complicated process. (Image via Vecteezy/ gstockstudio)

A lot of individuals mistake anxiety and other associated conditions with Inattentive ADHD, and, therefore, it is essential to seek professional consultation. There is a sense of validation that individuals receive from a diagnosis, but it can also be misdiagnosed. There are different types of ADHD, and recieving the right diagnosis is essential for your well-being. While the roots of ADHD are not clear, it is important to not blame yourself if you receive a diagnosis.

There are non-medication alternatives to treating Inattentive ADHD. It might be initially difficult to recognize what works for you, but by trying them out in your daily life, you can learn to manage your symptoms.

You may also benefit by working with a coach who can equip you with tools and strategies to enhance your attention and help you become more mindful. If you think that your condition is much more pervasive, working with a mental health professional can not feel supportive but also help enhance your efficacy.

Inattentive ADHD can affect people of all genders. However, it is good practice to be ethically sound about the considerations for both men and women. Although, initially, it was believed that men are majorly diagnosed with this condition, with time, things have changed. It's also important to remember that self-diagnosis is not the right way to go.

It is generally believed that ADHD is a developmental disorder that begins in childhood and continues into adulthood. While it is possible for adults to develop ADHD, it is more likely that the symptoms of ADHD will manifest in childhood and continue into adulthood. If you are concerned that you might have ADHD, it's important to see a healthcare professional for a proper diagnosis.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

