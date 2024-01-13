8 reasons why you should be eating blue corn this year

Blue corn is a large grain which has its origin from South America and Peru. It has many nutrients such as carbohydrates, magnesium, iron, Vitamin B6, zinc, protein etc.

Hopi maize as it is alternatively known and is used for making tortillas and vastly in Mexican cuisine. It is an alternative for traditional corn in the making of bread, griddle, muffins and cakes. Its blue-purple hue makes it offbeat, which is a result of its rich anthocyanin content, the same pigment found in blueberries and grapes.

Blue corn has a rich, sweet flavor. It is usually used in its ground form and cannot be eaten off the cob like yellow corn.

Let's explore the remarkable health benefits that make blue corn such an exceptional choice.

Incredible health benefits of eating blue corn in winters

1) Compatible with Probiotics

Improves gut health (Image via Vecteezy)

Recent studies indicate that blue corn has a positive interaction with probiotic lactic acid bacteria like Bifidobacterium longum and Lactobacillus helveticus without causing harm.

2) Delays Aging Process

Research suggests that blue corn may help in decelerating the aging process. Factors like stress, smoking, and alcohol consumption can accelerate aging, highlighting the importance of blue corn in counteracting these stressors.

3) Enhances Eye Health

Improves eye health (Image via Unsplash)

Blue corn is rich in two vital antioxidants, lutein and zeaxanthin, which are utilized exclusively by our eyes. These antioxidants contribute to lowering the risk of developing serious eye conditions such as macular degeneration and cataracts.

4) Low Carbohydrate Content

Blue corn has low carbohydrate levels with only 15 grams per serving, making it particularly helpful for individuals with diabetes.

5) Promotes Kidney Function

Enhances Kidney function (Image via Unsplash)

The antioxidant-rich blue corn extract aids in preventing blood vessel hardening in the kidneys, a process called glomerulosclerosis often linked to diabetes. Including blue corn in your diet can support efficient kidney function.

6) Aids in Blood Pressure Regulation

Helps maintain accurate blood flow (Image via Unsplash)

If you don't treat high BP, it can be bad for your organs. This can lead to heart disease, kidney damage, stroke, memory loss, and vision loss. A study from 2007 even proved that anthocyanins in blue corn could help lower blood pressure and heart rate in rats with high BP.

7) Reduces Inflammation

A Japanese study demonstrated that blue corn could help suppress inflammatory responses in diseases associated with inflammation. This effect is attributed to the CG3 pigment in blue corn known for its anti-inflammatory properties.

8) Rich in Antioxidant

Loaded with antioxidant (Image via Vecteezy)

Blue corn has natural plant pigment known as anthocyanins. This is responsible in giving that blue pigment plus it is rich in flavonoid antioxidants.

The potent antioxidants are important for cellular health and body repair, underlining the high antioxidant richness of blue corn with its considerable anthocyanin content.

In a nutshell, blue corn is a superfood with a lot of perks for your health. It helps manage your blood pressure, which can save you from some big health problems such as stroke or heart disease. It also comes with the power to cool down inflammation, making it a solid choice for tough days.

And let's not forget its high antioxidant game, since it's packed with anthocyanins. These all-stars repair your cells and keeps you in great shape. So, next time you're in the mood for corn, go bold and blue for those extra health boosts!

