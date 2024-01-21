8 Reasons why you get headache after eating

Many people experience headache after eating. It feels bothersome and uneasy. Postprandial headache is what they call a headache that happens post-eating. Headaches from food may alter daily routines and affect overall health.

You may feel like your eyes are being pushed together, one side of your head is throbbing, or your forehead is squeezing.

All of these could come from different causes. If you frequently have headaches after eating, it could indicate a health issue.

Several people feel unwell and get headaches after meals. To correctly figure out and solve their issues, they require medical care.

Reasons why you get headaches after eating

There may be several reasons why you feel like your head is exploding after having a meal. Some of those reasons include:

1) TMJ disorder

Headache serves as one of the signs of TMJ disease, which is defined by pain and difficulties moving the joint that links the jaw to your skull. If you've got TMJ, you could suffer from a headache shortly after eating since chewing your food might create pain in the area that spreads to your head.

2) Allergies

You might think that allergies always cause symptoms comparable to allergic rhinitis, including wheezing or a runny nose, but this is not necessarily true. Food allergies may trigger a variety of symptoms, including headaches.

If you have migraines after eating a certain meal or component, it's conceivable that you're allergic to that item and are unaware of it.

3) Alcohol

Headaches can be caused by drinking alcohol, particularly when consumed in excess. The research is continuous; however, there are various probable explanations for experiencing a headache immediately after drinking.

One probable explanation is the fact that alcohol acts as a diuretic, which causes increased urination and dehydration. Another theory is that congener compounds or histamine could cause vascular headaches.

4) Temperature

Brain freeze remains a typical cause of headaches shortly after eating, although it can last many hours if the response is strong. You can simply solve this problem by eating gently. Otherwise, you may acquire a cold straight after a severe brain freeze.

5) Caffeine

Caffeine consumption disruption is a typical cause of headaches. "If you sleep late on weekends and wake up suffering from a headache, you are most likely experiencing caffeine withdrawal. Consuming too much coffee can make you more susceptible to headaches.

6) Sugar

A sugar headache may happen when blood sugar levels are abnormally high, such as after devouring candy.

Whenever the sugar levels in your blood rise, the hormones in your body might cause the vessels to dilate, resulting in migraine headache pain.

Similarly, low blood sugar, which can occur when missing meals, can cause the blood vessels to enlarge, creating sugar withdrawal headaches.

7) Diabetes

If you have diabetes and consume something sweet, you may have a headache. Sugary foods generate a quick spike in glucose levels, prompting the release of insulin.

Insulin enhances the ingestion of sugar entering the cells, which can cause hypoglycemia. The sugar fall induces dilatation of the vessels in brain tissue, resulting in a headache.

8) Aged cheese

Tyramine-containing aged cheeses such as cheddar, Parmesan cheese, feta, gorgonzola, blue cheese, and Swiss might cause headaches in certain people. Tyramine is generated when protein in some diets breaks down with age.

Tyramine may be found in cheese, certain processed meats, and red wine. Tyramine levels can go up when food gets old, especially with protein-rich diets. If tyramine bothers you, foods like old cheese could cause headaches.

A headache shortly after eating may seem irritating and uncomfortable, but it is generally treatable with the appropriate approach.

Identifying probable migraine trigger points, having a nutritious diet, staying hydrated, reducing stress levels, and obtaining appropriate medical guidance when needed can successfully limit the frequency and intensity of headaches after eating.