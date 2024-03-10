8 surprising causes of earache you need to know

A lot of us may have had an earache. It primarily affects children, but adults could additionally suffer from earache. The most prevalent causes of ear pain are influenza and ear infections.

Ears can suffer during a normal cold because the infection causes inflammation of the eardrum. Ear pain is also caused by pus buildup behind the eardrum due to infection.

The common cold is very frequent in youngsters. While discomfort in the ears can be concerning, it does not necessarily indicate an infection.

Even minor changes in air pressure or seasons might cause certain individuals to suffer dull, acute, or scorching sensations in either of their ears.

8 Causes of earache

1) Air pressure

The majority of the time, the ears do an excellent job of maintaining equal pressure on each side of the eardrum.

The small pop you feel as you swallow constitutes a component of the process. However, sudden changes, such as those experienced on an aeroplane or in a lift, might disrupt the balance. You may experience ear pain and difficulty hearing.

This is usually due to eustachian tube dysfunction, which can be chronic in some people.

Causes of earache (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by anastasia)

2) Common cold

Common colds can cause earaches. This is why a cold can impair the function of the Eustachian tube.

The Eustachian tube connects the inside of the nose to the inner ear (behind the eardrum). It is designed to safeguard, ventilate and cleanse the middle ear.

Causes of earache (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by\ burst)

3) Otitis media

Otitis media is a middle-ear infection that most commonly affects children. The earache, often known as an ear infection, is extremely painful and occurs rapidly.

The most common causes of infection include cold or flu viruses, allergens like dust or pollen, and additional bacterial infections, which are the most serious.

Ear infections can be acute (brief and unpleasant) or chronic (repeated ear infections that occur, for instance, three to four times in six months).

Causes of earache (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by cottonbro)

4) Tapped water

Ear pain resulting from water stuck within the ear canal is typical among swimmers; But, it may also happen after taking a bath or shower, using a hot tub or pool, or swimming in sea or lake water.

This sort of ear pain may be accompanied by drainage from the ear and a slight hearing loss.

Causes of earache (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by enoch)

5) Too much earwax

Another common root of pain in the ears is the accumulation of earwax. Although some earwax is important to keep bacteria and viruses from entering the ear canal, too much can cause earaches and infections.

While most earwax removal may be done at home with earwax removal packages, it is usually recommended to have your doctor do earwax extraction.

Causes of earache (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by rdne stock)

6) Sinus

Ear pain is one of the numerous signs that sinus infections can produce. The sinus cavities and ears are closely linked, and sinusitis can easily impact the ears.

Early treatment of sinusitis is critical for relieving ear pain and avoiding additional consequences.

Causes of earache (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by rio)

7) Tonsillitis

The tonsils are two round, dense lumps found in the throat's inferior, known as the pharynx. Tonsillitis is inflammation that hits these tonsils, mostly caused by ordinary viruses, but sometimes bacteria can trigger infection. If there's ear pain when swallowing, it could be tonsillitis at work.

Causes of earache (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by the giansepillo)

8) Teeth infection

From time to time, a bacterial infection in a tooth can cause an earache. Tooth decay can be caused by a cavity, a chipped tooth, or a tooth crack, and these conditions allow bacteria to multiply in the tooth's pulp.

In most cases, the infection travels through the bones that hold up the tooth, resulting in serious pain.

Causes of earache (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by diamond)

While it is critical to see a doctor for an accurate evaluation and medical care, there are certain home remedies that can provide some comfort from mild ear aches.

Keep in mind that these cures aren't a substitute for healthcare recommendations and are meant to be taken as needed.