8 things you can do to deal with travel constipation    

Travel constipation is quite common for some people when traveling. Typically, it occurs when the body’s natural rhythm is disturbed due to traveling, inadequate sleep, wrong eating schedules, and prolonged sitting.

Sudden changes in your physical activity and regular routine might lead to constipation on trips, too. The entire experience can be quite frustrating and may also spoil your vacation mood.

The good news is that by following some easy strategies and tips, you can completely avoid travel constipation and enjoy your holidays to the fullest. Yes, you heard that right. Several things can be done to deal with stomach problems like constipation on trips.

8 tips to keep in mind to avoid travel constipation

Here are some things you can do to keep your bowel movement happy and functioning well during trips.

1. Make sure to consume something warm before starting your journey

Drink something warm before the journey. (Image via Pexels/Lisa Fotios)

To avoid travel constipation, remember to drink something warm at the beginning of your journey. Drinking warm liquids like coffee, tea or even warm water before starting your trip will help encourage your bowels to work properly throughout the day and keep constipation at bay.

However, avoid drinking caffeine-based drinks throughout the rest of the day as these can make you dehydrated and worsen your bowel movements.

2. Remember to drink water

Make sure to keep yourself hydrated. (Image via Pexels/Adrienn)

One of the biggest reasons why people face travel constipation is because they don’t consume enough water throughout their journey. So, to avoid getting constipated on vacations, drink plenty of water and make sure your body is hydrated.

Always keep in mind that when the body does not get sufficient water, it contributes to super hard stool, causing painful constipation. This, as a result, makes the bowel movement less responsive and slows down its overall functioning.

3. Avoid eating high-fat foods

Stay away from foods with high fat content. (Image via Pexels/Caleb Oquendo)

Another thing that you can do to prevent travel constipation is to avoid eating foods that contain high amounts of fat.

That’s because foods with high-fat content can make it difficult for the body to process fat. It can further contribute to stomach problems like constipation when traveling.

4. Pack homemade food for your trip

Pack healthy homemade foods. (Image via Pexels/Jane Doan)

Instead of opting for roadside food chains and airport food counters, pack some healthy homemade snacks and meals for your trip to avoid travel constipation.

You can go for high-fiber snack items or a healthy sandwich as these will keep you full for a longer duration. Thus, it reduces your snacking and most importantly, will help keep your bowel movement working properly.

5. Limit your alcohol and caffeine intake

Limit your caffeine intake. (Image via Pexels/Chevanon Photography)

While this might be difficult for you, remember that caffeine and alcohol both are major contributors to digestive problems like constipation. Plus, they can cause dehydration and worsen your bowel movement.

But you do not need to entirely avoid these beverages, just make sure to drink lots of water so that your body is properly hydrated.

6. Keep your body moving

Keep your body moving. (Image via Pexels/Lum3n)

If you are traveling by road, don’t just sit, instead take small breaks often and move your body to keep blood flowing properly in your body parts. Get out of the car, stretch your legs and keep moving to promote bowel movement.

If you are traveling by air, get out of your seat and simply take a walk to the washroom. The purpose is to keep your body and bowel moving so you don’t face issues like travel constipation on your trips.

7. Take washroom breaks often

Take washroom breaks. (Image via freepik/evening_tao)

When traveling, make sure you take bathroom breaks whenever needed. Stop at a few restaurants and give your bowel movements some time to relax.

Do not forcefully control your urge to poo or pee as this can cause more harm than good and lead to various other problems.

8. Try stool softeners

Try stool softeners. (Image via Pexels/JESHOOTS.com)

If you know that you are prone to travel constipation, pack stool softeners in your medicine box or simply use one before starting your trip. Stool softeners can help with bowel movements and also make it easier for you to pass without any pain or irritation.

Apart from the aforementioned tips, however, you may also discuss your situation with a doctor before heading out and get some laxatives or other medicines to take with you in case you become constipated.

Keep in mind that most of the time, travel constipation subsides on its own. But if you experience severe constipation with other symptoms like abdominal cramps, vomiting, and bleeding, get medical help immediately.