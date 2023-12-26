8 tips to reduce sodium intake from your diet

Whether it's for weight loss or other health benefits, finding ways to reduce sodium intake can help us immensely.

Less is always better when it comes to nutritional sodium, but most individuals currently eat 50% more than the suggested daily amounts. As a consequence of food processing, the majority of the sodium found in our diets is derived from packaged and restaurant foods (not the salt shaker).

Because sodium is included in your food when you buy it, it might be difficult to manage how much you eat. Even meals that do not taste salty may be high in sodium.

Most individuals share a love-hate connection with salt (also known as sodium). It tastes nice, and our bodies require sodium to function properly. Too much sodium, on the other hand, can cause major health problems such as a higher likelihood of heart disease as well as elevated blood pressure over time.

8 ways to reduce sodium intake

1) Change your taste buds

Small sodium decreases of roughly 10% are usually not noticed by humans. Sprinkle less salt on top of each meal, and gradually reduce the amount.

Your tastes can change over time, so you won't need a lot of salt to be content.

2) Read the label

It is vital to read the labels of the ingredients for hidden sodium since even sweet and bland meals might contain hidden salt.

Even different brands can have variable salt content, so she recommends reading the ingredient lists of two pasta sauces before deciding on one. Look for phrases like broth, saline solution, or monosodium glutamate in the fine print.

3) Use fresh produce

A half-cup of canned vegetables contains around 15% of your daily salt requirements. This is no surprise, given that sodium is used to preserve canned foods. Instead, whenever possible, pick fresh or frozen vegetables. If you insist on canned vegetables, reduced-sodium options are also available.

4) Cook your meals

When you prepare meals at home, you have more control over the quantity of salt in your foods. Instead of salt, season your meal with herbs, spices, and additional flavorings. One should avoid eating out and instead prepare similar foods at home.

5) Avoid packaged food

Nowadays, it has become simple to buy a ready-to-eat boxed dinner from a store and simply reheat it at home. These purchases are frequently impulsive or motivated by hunger, allowing us to avoid reading the amounts of salt specified.

To make packaged food taste better, many food products include abnormal levels of salt, which is extremely damaging to us. As a result, instead of purchasing these packaged foods, try snacking on healthy options such as fruits, nuts, and seeds.

6) Have homemade eggs

Because one egg has just 62 mg of salt, this category represents other ingredients and cooking methods. For example, most fast-food egg sandwiches for breakfast, are built with cheese and bacon on an English muffin, and omelettes are frequently loaded with cheese, bacon, and ham.

Make your own boiled or soft-cooked eggs instead. Hard-boiled eggs are now available at many supermarkets, making them even more convenient.

7) Avoid sauces

Condiments and sauces like mustard sauce, tomato sauce, barbecue sauce, chutneys, and soy sauce are all high in salt. Before we ever grab a salt shaker or cover our dinner in tomato sauce, many of us have probably consumed more salt than advised by packaged foods.

8) Drink sufficient water

Drinking enough water is vital for controlling salt levels in the body. This is because water aids the body in flushing away excess salt. Hydration is vital not only for maintaining salt levels but also for overall health.

Drinking enough water allows your body to flush off extra salt. If you have an excessive amount of sodium in your blood, it is critical to drink enough water since your kidneys will drain the extra sodium and help decrease your blood pressure in the long run.

Salt has a place in a balanced diet, but most of us take up to three times the suggested quantity, sometimes without even realizing it. Small amounts of salt are required for optimal health, such as maintaining adequate fluid balance.