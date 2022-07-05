8 Tips to Start Running Again after a Long Break

Running again after a long break for any reason, such as injury or increasing work responsibilities can be a daunting task. However, it is not impossible, and with a little bit of determination and consistency, you can get back on the right track.

It is fairly easy to get back to running after a short break, but if you take a few weeks long break from running, it's important you establish a proper plan to ease back into running to avoid injuries.

Tips to Start Running after a Long Break

Here are eight tips that can help you ease back into running after a short break.

1) Strength Training

To start running after a long break, you can start with a strength program a couple of weeks before.

A strength programme focused on running can help you recondition your leg muscles and core. That will enable you to run efficiently and reduce the risk of injury. Incorporation of strength training in the workout routine can be advantageous for both beginners as well as advanced runners.

2) Slowly Build Habit

Running after a long break might be a difficult task. Typical runners tend to hold themselves to high standards and then get disappointed when they are not able to reach the same heights after a break.

You'll not be able to follow through on your pre-break miles and pace right away. You'll need to train and recondition your ligaments and tendons first to prevent any injuries or strains on the body. Therefore, focus on rebuilding the habit of running slowly after a break.

The primary goal after getting back to running should be to focus on consistency. You can simply start by establishing small goals and follow through regularly. While slowly reconnecting with running, you'll be able to progress and accomplish the set goals.

3) Cross Train

Incorporating cross training on active rest days can help you build endurance and start running after a long break. It'll help improve the strength of your body without over straining the joints and also preventing injuries. Cross-training can include any activity such as yoga, swimming, strength training and Pilates.

Therefore, set an exercise plan that has a proper amalgamation of both cross training, recovery period and running days.

4) Proper Training Schedule

As mentioned above, a proper running schedule is essential to start running again after a long break.

You may have to follow the beginners' schedule to build consistency and motivation for re-establishing the habit of running. A proper training schedule will involve active recovery days and plenty of rest days to replenish your body.

5) Join a Group or Club

If you join any running group or club, that might boost your motivation and determination to run after a long break. You'll be more accountable to the group, which will help you rebuild your running progress. Also, you might meet people who are going through the same building stage and can exchange tips.

6) Start with Walking

After taking a long break from running, you can initially start with walking and then eventually move on towards running. For instance, you can try alternating between walking and running every day. That will enable you to build endurance and running distance.

7) Proper Rest Period

Don’t strain or overwork yourself by running continually for two consecutive days after a long break. Be aware of the running schedule, and take a proper recovery period for your body. You can either take an active rest day or incorporate cross training.

Strength and resistance training on rest days are important for preventing injuries and rehabilitation after a long break from running. Cross training can help you strengthen the leg muscles and brace your core, allowing you to maintain a good stance while running and covering a longer distance. Furthermore, you can also add stretches to recover from long runs.

8) Stay Positive

There might be times when you feel frustrated about the lack of progress or thinking about your previous running achievements. Don't be disheartened about that, and try to enjoy running as you work on improving your fitness level gradually.

Try and concentrate on the positive steps you have taken to run by building motivation. Establishing and accomplishing these milestones might help you feel more positive and confident about your progress. Consistency and patience are crucial after a long break from running.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned tips should enable your body to ease back into running after a long break. They will help you avoid frustration and prevent unwanted injuries.

However, if you have taken a break from running due to any injury, consult a doctor before starting running again.

