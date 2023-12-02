Since the brain consumes about 20 percent of the body's calories, it is an energy-intensive organ that requires a lot of excellent nourishment to stay focused throughout the day.

Maintaining excellent mental health might involve eating these brain foods, controlling stress, getting proper sleep, and engaging in cerebral stimulation like solving puzzles or picking up a new language.

Certain nutrients are also necessary for the brain to remain healthy. For instance, antioxidants lower cellular stress and inflammation, which are connected to brain aging and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's disease. Omega-3 fatty acids aid in the synthesis and repair of brain cells.

In the same way that no miracle drug will stop cognitive decline, no superfood can guarantee a sharp mind as you get older. Nutritionists stress that maintaining a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains is the most crucial tactic.

8 types of food to stimulate brain power

There are some foods we must incorporate into our daily meals to ensure optimal cognitive function. Eating these foods to stimulate brain power also improves our quality of life.

Eating a healthy, balanced diet and brain-healthy foods helps to keep your memory, concentration, and focus as sharp as they can be. These foods include:

1.Quinoa

Quinoa is high in complex carbs, iron, and B vitamins. The brain uses up 20 percent of the carbohydrates it consumes, which is a lot for just two percent of your body mass.

Complex carbs are brain food. They provide a steady supply of energy needed for normal brain function. Iron helps the blood oxygenate the body and is important for attention and concentration. B vitamins help create brain chemicals that are important for creating memories.

Quinoa as food to stimulate brain (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by vie-studio)

2. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate has cacao, which is rich in antioxidants, especially flavonoids. These reduce 'oxidative' stress, which is very common during old age and can cause various diseases along with cognitive decline. Dark chocolate also improves brain health by increasing its plasticity, which increases our learning and focus and provides many other benefits.

Dark chocolate as food to stimulate brain (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by polina)

3. Berries

Like dark chocolate, many berries contain flavonoid antioxidants. This supports brain health as antioxidants help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress. These antioxidants also have many positive effects on the brain, including improved communication between brain cells, reduced inflammation throughout the body, and increased plasticity, which helps brain cells form new connections, thus boosting memory.

Berries are food to stimulate the brain (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by tijana)

4. Nuts and seeds

Brain health is improved by omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, which are densely present in nuts and seeds. If consumed more by senior citizens, it also improves brain function. Nuts and seeds reduce oxidative stress, which is common in old age, as they are rich in vitamin E.

Nuts and seeds are food to stimulate the brain (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by miguel)

5. Coffee

Coffee is a well-known concentration aid; many drink it to stay awake and encourage focus. The caffeine in coffee blocks a substance in the brain called adenosine, which makes a person feel sleepy. Beyond boosting alertness, caffeine may also increase the brain’s capacity for processing information.

Coffee is also a source of antioxidants, which may support brain health as a person gets older.

Coffee is food to stimulate the brain. (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by haritanovich)

6. Avocados

A source of healthful unsaturated fat, avocados may support the brain. This food provides monounsaturated fats, which lead to a decrease in blood pressure. This prevents cognitive decline as it protects against high blood pressure, so consuming avocados lowers this risk and improves brain health.

Other common examples of foods that provide unsaturated fats are almonds, chia seeds, walnuts, etc.

Avocado is food to stimulate brain (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by foodie-factor)

7. Peanuts

Peanuts are a very nutritious legume. They have high amounts of proteins and unsaturated fats, which give us high energy levels. They also provide vitamin E and resveratrol, which increase brain function.

Consuming peanuts regularly also prevents inflammation, cancer, and brain disorders like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.

Peanuts are food to stimulate brain (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

8. Broccoli

In addition to being high in fiber and low in calories, broccoli is regarded as a nutrient that boosts mental clarity and function. It has high levels of glucosinolates, which decompose to yield isothiocyanates. By reducing oxidative stress, isothiocyanates help reduce the risk of neurodegenerative disorders.

In addition to vitamin C, flavonoids and broccoli are rich sources of antioxidants that support brain function.

Broccoli as food to stimulate the brain (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

Therefore, while it is important to incorporate all food groups into our meals for balanced diets, focus must also be put on consuming specific food to stimulate and improve brain power, health and function to enrich our lives with optimal cognitive energy and activity.