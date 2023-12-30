8 ways to stop feeling itchy skin at night

Unconsciously, you might feel itchy skin at night several times per week. But what about if it gets too much during nighttime? You might have just gotten into bed, all snuggled up, and suddenly noticed an itch.

Even if you rub or scratch it, the sensation returns. As a result, you scratch it repeatedly as the itching worsens and becomes irritating.

The texture of your skin can look typical—red, hard, or bumpy—depending on the reason for your irritation. Scratching repeatedly can result in thickened, elevated regions of skin that might bleed or develop infection.

If left uncontrolled, it can have a negative impact on the quality of life. The suggested causes range from creepy crawlies to possible health issues to psychological or emotional exhaustion.

Itchy skin at night treatments

1) Wear loose clothes

This one is straightforward: if you're itchy, changing your apparel can help. Itchy skin can be caused or exacerbated by heat, irritating textiles (itchy tights), and soap or fabric softener sticking to your garments. Allowing your skin to breathe can help minimize the severity of that must-scratch sensation.

2) Try melatonin

Melatonin is a naturally occurring hormone in the body that aids in the induction of sleep.

It's typically deemed healthy to use as an oral supplement, and evidence backs up its ability to help you sleep. You can't itch if you're sleeping, right?

3) Take a nice shower

Following a bath or shower, pat yourself dry gently with a towel that is dry. Avoid the urge to rub or scrape yourself with the towel. Soaps, shower gels, and foam bath products should be avoided because they might dry out the skin and aggravate itching. Use a soap-free cleanser.

4) Take care of your allergies

Furthermore, allergies may become more severe at night. While we are asleep, the position we are in can often aggravate allergies. Use a saline nasal cleanse before bed to help relieve evening allergies.

This will aid in the removal of allergies and irritants from the sinuses and nose. You might also try taking an antihistamine or decongestant over-the-counter.

5) Use coconut oil

Coconut oil contains inherent antimicrobial and antibacterial capabilities that have been demonstrated to destroy bacteria that cause inflammatory acne in lab experiments but not in human research.

According to another study, virgin coconut oil can help soothe itchy skin in patients with moderate eczema (also known as atopic dermatitis).

6) Oatmeal bath

Not only do oats provide nutritional benefits, but they have also been used in beauty routines for decades because they perform well on all skin types. Oats are excellent for itchy, dry skin and are effective in helping treat a number of skin irritations, such as eczema and rashes.

Oats keep the skin moist because the starches and beta-glucan in oats form a barrier of protection against dryness and inflammation.

7) Moisturize

The most prevalent cause of itchy skin is a change in the weather. Seasonal fluctuations aggravate dry skin, and using an excellent moisturizer may aid in the retention of moisture.

It prevents the skin from breaking out. It would be beneficial if you searched for moisturizers that contain ceramide because it helps in the repair of skin defenses and the avoidance of moisture loss.

8) Reduce stress

Regular self-care can lower stress. Find activities you like and do them often. If you feel too stressed, see a counselor or therapist. They can help you learn why you're anxious and equip you with effective tools and skills to deal with the anxiety and stress that you're dealing with.

Nighttime itchy skin is hard. It gets worse late at night or when you're trying to sleep. If home treatments don't help, see a skin doctor. Some people scratch for different reasons; a skin doctor can help you know why you itch and how to stop it.