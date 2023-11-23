8 worst hangover food items to steer clear from

The most painful side effect of drinking is definitely having a hangover, but you can lessen the severity of it by avoiding specific meals and drinks.

A cluster of symptoms that usually follow a huge amount alcohol intake is called a hangover. Each person experiences hangover symptoms and indicators differently.

Nonetheless, the majority of patients report experiencing increased thirst, headaches, weariness, and nausea. The amount of alcohol consumed usually has an impact on how severe these symptoms are.

The finest hangover food may not be what you anticipate or even want. However, eating the appropriate foods can help relieve your headache, soothe your stomach, and raise your level of energy, making the next day a bit easier to endure.

Worst hangover food items to avoid

Consuming alcohol is a pleasant way to spend a night out with those you love for many people. However, when the next day arrives, some people swiftly go from exhilaration to a debilitating migraine and much more. To get rid of that discomforting feeling, there are many foods that you can eat and many that you should stay away from.

Some of the foods to not touch during a hangover are:

1) More alcohol

This age-old, purported hangover food, known as "hair of the dog," derives from the concept that continuing to consume alcohol is the best way to alleviate the agony of your existing hangover. Unfortunately, this is only a myth.

8 worst hangover food to avoid (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Timur)

Getting up and consuming more alcohol will almost surely help postpone the inevitable hangover. However, once the first alcohol high wears off, you'll feel even more dehydrated than before. So instead, get a fruit smoothie or a glass of water to cure the hangover.

2) French fries

Inflammatory foods such as french fries may hinder your body's recovery from heavy alcohol consumption. Try an additional serving of fruit or an omelet with veggies if you're going out to eat following a night of drinking.

Because alcohol is handled via the same metabolic pathways as fat, when your body breaks down the alcohol, it pushes the fat aside. They are too much for your body to handle at the same time.

Disadvantages of fries as hangover food (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Dzenina)

3) Orange juice

As common as this myth is, morning beverages can make your hangover a lot worse than you might have expected.

You should also avoid citrus because it is unpleasant for your stomach. While many individuals grab orange juice, it is advisable to stay away from orange juice.

Oranges, along with other citrus fruits, contain a lot of acid. This high acid concentration might irritate the stomach and cause acid reflux, catering to a common hangover symptom called indigeston.

Disadvantages of having orange juice as hangover food (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Suzy)

4) Coffee

A couple of coffee cups will not harm you, but drinking excessive coffee will dehydrate your body. Drink at least the same quantity of water after your coffee to ensure your body begins to rehydrate itself as well as relieve itself from the hangover.

Caffeine, available in your coffee cup, is a diuretic, similar to alcohol. As a result, it could additionally dehydrate the body, perhaps extending or aggravating certain hangover symptoms.

Disadvantages of having coffee as hangover food (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Porapak)

5) Too much protein

Keep an eye on the protein-to-carb ratio of your meal as well. Your blood sugar levels may be low following excessive alcohol consumption; therefore, ensure that your meal contains a healthy balance of protein as well as carbs to keep it stable.

It is preferable if you eat more unprocessed, easy-to-digest carbs, such as muesli and congee. Consuming high protein and no carbohydrates after drinking can produce low blood sugar, which can aggravate the headache.

Importance of having the right amount of protein as hangover food (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Harry)

6) Sugar

Consuming these sweets, like eating high-salt foods, will simply make people want to drink more, making the problem of intoxication worse instead of better. Blood sugar rises from sugar consumption and may cause hangover-like symptoms. If you already suffer from a headache, avoid sugary meals while your body heals.

Importance of hangover food (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Polina)

7) Pizza

Very few people dislike pizzas. It's a great source of much-needed comfort for your tastebuds. Even though it feels fantastic, it's not the best thing to do when you're feeling hungover.

Eating greasy food won't cure your hangover. Your body finds it much harder to process the remaining alcohol as a result.

In addition to making you feel lethargic, pizza might worsen your already sensitive stomach due to its rich dairy component.

Hangover food to avoid (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by muffin creatives)

8) Spicy foods

When you are hungover, it is recommended to stay away from spicy or fried foods, as they're more likely to disturb your digestive system. Spicy food and booze do not go well together.

While you're intoxicated, the same hot meals, that irritate your stomach while you're sober, will severely mess with your system. Spicy foods may upset the stomach and induce indigestion.

Importance of the right hangover food (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Valeria)