Pizza calories are always a matter of concern for pizza lovers, especially if a person is trying to lose weight.

It's a popular and favorite food around the world and consists of a dough crust made from refined wheat, sauces, vegetables, meat, and cheese. Vegetarian pizza does not contain meat.

The dough crust along with the toppings is baked in an oven before consumption. In a weight loss diet, it's important to know the calorific value and nutritional facts about each and every food.

In this article, we will discuss pizza calories and nutrition facts and compare various popular pizza brands.

How to Make Pizza?

Here's a recipe for a simple homemade pizza. Pizza calories in homemade pizzas are usually lower than the ones available at fast food outlets.

Ingredients:

For the pizza dough

355 ml of warm water (105°F-115°F)

Active dry yeast (as per instructions)

490 grams of all-purpose bread flour

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon of sugar

For the topping

Extra virgin olive oil

Tomato sauce

Mozzarella cheese, grated

Parmesan cheese, grated

Feta cheese, crumbled

Mushrooms, sliced

Bell peppers, thinly sliced

Italian pepperoncini, thinly sliced

Italian sausage, cooked and chopped

Sliced black olives

Chopped fresh basil

Pepperoni, thinly sliced

Onions, thinly sliced

Ham, thinly sliced (optional)

Instructions:

Mix the flour, salt, sugar, and olive oil, and knead it to make a dough. You can also use a dough machine.

Let the dough ferment and rise. Let it rise for 24 hours in a fridge or up to two hours in a warm place.

Preheat the oven and the baking tray to 475 degrees.

Prepare the toppings, and make the dough into a disc shape.

Place the pizza base on the baking tray, and brush it with olive oil.

Spread the tomato sauce, and arrange the toppings evenly on the surface.

Bake the pizza till the crust is brown and the cheese turns golden.

You can use these low-carb vegetables on your pizza.

A thin crust pizza has lower calories than a cheese burst one (Image via Unsplash/Vitalii Chernopyskyi)

Pizza Hut Nutrition & Pizza Calories

This is the nutritional profile of a slice (90 grams) of pizza by Pizza Hut.

Calories : 269.3 kcal

: 269.3 kcal Total Carbs : 30.4 grams

: 30.4 grams Net Carbs : 28.7 grams

: 28.7 grams Fiber : 1.6 grams

: 1.6 grams Sugar : 3.5 grams

: 3.5 grams Protein : 12.4 grams

: 12.4 grams Fat : 11 grams

: 11 grams Monounsaturated Fat : 3.9 grams

: 3.9 grams Polyunsaturated Fat : 2 grams

: 2 grams Saturated Fat : 5 grams

: 5 grams Cholesterol: 25 mg

In the case of a cheese burst pizza, the calorific value might increase due to more fat content.

Check out this list of high-fat foods that are healthy.

Domino's Nutrition & Pizza Calories

Here are the approximate values of different nutrients in a slice of Domino's pizza.

Calories : 245.7 kcal

: 245.7 kcal Total Carbs : 27.9 grams

: 27.9 grams Net Carbs : 26.4 grams

: 26.4 grams Fiber : 1.5 grams

: 1.5 grams Sugar : 3.4 grams

: 3.4 grams Protein : 12.2 grams

: 12.2 grams Fat : 9.5 grams

: 9.5 grams Monounsaturated Fat : 2.8 grams

: 2.8 grams Polyunsaturated Fat : 1.4 grams

: 1.4 grams Saturated Fat : 4.1 grams

: 4.1 grams Cholesterol: 25.2 mg

It has to be noted that pizza calories might vary with different recipes.

Learn how to include cheat meals in your diet plan.

Papa John's Nutrition & Pizza Calories

Here's the calorific value of a slice (122.99 grams) of pepperoni pizza from Papa John's:

Calories : 338.2 kcal

: 338.2 kcal Total Carbs : 37 grams

: 37 grams Net Carbs : 35.5 grams

: 35.5 grams Fiber : 1.5 grams

: 1.5 grams Sugar : 6 grams

: 6 grams Protein : 14.7 grams

: 14.7 grams Fat : 14.6 grams

: 14.6 grams Monounsaturated Fat : 4.8 grams

: 4.8 grams Polyunsaturated Fat : 2.7 grams

: 2.7 grams Saturated Fat : 6 grams

: 6 grams Cholesterol: 32 mg

Check out how many calories you should consume a day.

Costco Pizza Calories and Nutrition

A slice of extra cheese pizza from Costco provides:

Calories : 345 kcal

: 345 kcal Total Carbs : 38 grams

: 38 grams Net Carbs : 37 grams

: 37 grams Fiber : 1 gram

: 1 gram Sugar : 4 gram

: 4 gram Protein : 12 grams

: 12 grams Fat : 14 grams

: 14 grams Saturated Fat : 5.5 grams

: 5.5 grams Cholesterol: 35 mg

You might have noticed that pizza calories significantly increase with the addition of cheese. Cheese is among the high-protein foods that is delicious.

Bottom Line

Pizza is a high-carb food that can cause weight gain. It's wise to make pizza at home using keto flour to reduce the carb content. If you really crave some real pizza, try keeping the cheat meal once per week.

Poll : 0 votes