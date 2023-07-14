90/90 Hip Stretch: Ultimate Move to Release Tension and Enhance Mobility

There are a few exercises that target both hips at the same time, and 90/90 hip stretch is one of them. The name already suggests that your body is positioned at two 90 degrees angles.

According to research, your hips usually rotate a little bit less each year, reducing your range of motion. That's clearly bad for your hips, but it might also lead to back pain and even pain in your knees, ankles, and feet.

Hip stretches come to the rescue! Among all the hip stretches, 90/90 hip stretch is regarded as one of the most effective ones.

How to Perform 90/90 Hip Stretch

Hip mobility is greatly improved by the 90/90 stretch . You will rotate one hip externally and the other internally during this motion.

Hip muscles tend to get stiff over the years. (Image via Pexels/ Blue Bird)

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to perform it:

Sit down on the floor or a mat and extend your legs out in front of you to start.

Your right knee should be bent, and you should plant your right foot's sole on the ground near to your right glute.

Turn your right leg outward so that the knee points to the side.

A 90-degree angle should be formed at your right knee with your right shin perpendicular to your torso.

Now, flex your left knee and put your left foot behind your left hip by bringing it up towards your glute.

Another 90-degree angle should be formed at your left knee with your left shin parallel to your body.

Your legs should be in a "Z" shape, with both knees at around a 90-degree angle.

Put your spine in a neutral position and make sure your hips and torso are oriented forward.

Until your hips begin to stretch, slowly lean forward from your hips while keeping your back straight.

Put your hands behind you on the floor or on your front leg to support yourself.

With your attention on deep breathing, hold the stretch for 20 to 30 seconds.

With your left leg in front and right leg behind, repeat the procedure on the other side.

Some tips to remember while performing the 90/90 hip stretch:

Avoid slouching or curving your back, and keep your upper body in a straight line.

To maintain stability and support your posture, contract your core muscles.

As your flexibility increases, start with a light stretch and progressively increase the intensity.

Relax the stretch if you feel any pain or discomfort, and then speak with a medical expert.

How Does the 90/90 Stretch Improve Mobility?

Long periods of time spent at a desk are typical in today's society. As a result, your front hip muscles are in a shortened position for the majority of the day, which can cause joint stiffness.

Remember to warm up before performing the 90/90 hip stretch. (Image via Pexels/ Monstera)

The muscles stiffen up when they aren't stretched out and moved around. That may strain your back and cause difficulties in your knees and ankles as you move down your legs.

But this tightness eases up and makes it simpler to move when you extend and stretch those hip muscles.

When to Avoid the 90/90 Hip Stretch?

Those who are experiencing hip impingement or who have undergone a hip or knee replacement should avoid performing the 90/90 hip stretch. Find different stretches that can provide comparable benefits with less effort if you have knee problems, such as joint or arthritis pain.

And stop completing the stretch and seek counsel if you experience pain, a pinching sensation, or discomfort that persists after.

