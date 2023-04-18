A 5-minute arm workout isn’t what you should do to build muscular arms, but knowing a 5-minute arm workout can help you on days when you don’t have the time to hit the gym or work on a daily fitness routine.

An example of a 5-minute arm workout

Arm workouts (Photo via Alora Griffiths/Unsplash)

Here's a 5-minute arm workout that you can do anywhere, anytime, without any equipment:

Push-ups (1 minute)

Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart. From that position, lower yourself towards the floor and stop when your chest is almost touching the ground. Push yourself back up from there to the starting position.

Tricep dips (1 minute)

Sit on the ground with your hands behind you and fingers pointing towards your body. Lift your hips off the ground and bend your elbows to lower your body towards the ground. Push back up to the starting position and repeat for one minute.

Arm circles (1 minute)

Keep your feet at shoulder-width and extend both your arms to your sides. Next, begin making small circles using your arms and continue to increase the size of the circle after every few reps.

Reverse the direction of the circles after 30 seconds.

Plank shoulder taps (1 minute)

Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart. Keeping your hips parallel to the ground, lift one hand to tap the opposite shoulder, then alternate sides. Repeat for one minute.

Bicep curls (1 minute)

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hold your arms straight down at your sides.

Curl your arms steadily and bring your wrists towards your shoulders. Squeeze at the top of the motion before steadily lowering them. Repeat for one minute.

Remember to take breaks as needed and listen to your body. If you want to make the workout more challenging, you can increase the number of reps or add weights if you have them available.

What are the benefits of an arm workout?

Benefits of arm workouts (Photo via Jonathan Borba/Unsplash)

Now that you know about a 5-minute arm workout, you must know the benefits of arm workouts as well. However, it must be noted that you cannot expect to acquire the same intensity of benefits from a 5-minute arm workout that you would acquire from a proper arm day and regular routines. Nevertheless, it’s important to know the benefits.

An arm workout can provide a variety of benefits, including

Increased muscle strength

By working the muscles in your arms, you can increase their muscular endurance and strength. This can make everyday tasks easier, improve your posture, and reduce your risk of injury.

Improved muscle tone

Arm workouts can help to tone and sculpt your muscles, giving your arms a more defined and shapely appearance.

Better overall fitness

Strong arms are an important part of overall fitness, as they allow you to perform activities such as lifting, carrying, and pushing with greater ease.

Increased metabolism

Strength training, including arm workouts, can boost your metabolism and help you burn more calories throughout the day.

Better bone health

Weight-bearing exercises like arm workouts can help to build and maintain strong bones, reducing your risk of osteoporosis and other bone-related conditions.

Improved mental health

Exercise in general has been shown to improve mood and reduce stress and anxiety. An arm workout can be a great way to release some tension and feel better mentally and emotionally.

Overall, an arm workout can help you look and feel better, improve your overall health, and increase your ability to perform everyday activities with greater ease.

While 5-minute arm workouts are great when you’re busy, to have well-built arms, you need to implement a proper workout routine, nutrition, and allow your muscles the necessary rest time it needs to recover.

