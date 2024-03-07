A study reveals that 33% of Italians are overweight. Here’s what you need to know

For World Obesity Day, Azernews reported that according to Italy's High Institute for Health (ISS), 43% of Italian adults are suffering from weight issues, out of which 33% are overweight and 10% are obese. It is a cause of concern worldwide and has tripled in the last fifty years. Being overweight can significantly impact your health, even causing heart issues.

However, obesity can be managed by making a few lifestyle changes and choosing healthy habits.

Exploring the Azernews report about being overweight

The report stated that women are most vulnerable to obesity, and it can affect their reproductive health, negatively impact pregnancies, and increase the risk of cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

Emphasizing on lifestyle modifications to treat obesity, Anna Tagliabue, present of SINU (Italian Society of Human Nutrition) said,

"Personalised approaches and lifestyle modifications remain key in treating obesity. A correct diet must be varied, and frugal, with the consumption of foods in their natural form and the least processed possible, which must be consumed slowly and with awareness."

"Obesity is associated with numerous chronic pathologies and requires a holistic approach that considers various factors and their overall impact on the health and well-being of the persons affected. Obesity is associated with numerous chronic pathologies and requires a holistic approach that considers various factors and their overall impact on the health and wellbeing of the persons affected."

What complications can obesity cause?

Being overweight can cause severe complications (Image by jcomp on freepik)

Being overweight can cause strokes, hypertension, high blood pressure, and heart disease. It may also lead to low confidence and self-esteem issues, as well as other health complications.

Italian Adults can try these methods to treat or get rid of obesity.

1: Regular exercise

Exercise regularly if you are overweight (Image by katemangostar on Freepik)

Walking a few steps daily, running, swimming, or cycling can help you burn those extra calories if you do not have access to a gym. Make it a habit to go for morning and evening walks to lose weight.

Investing in a good smartwatch that tracks daily calorie burn and other physical activities can motivate you and make your workouts more engaging.

2. Weight loss operations

People who have class III diabetes sometimes opt for bariatric surgery to help them with obesity-related conditions.

The gut hormones or the stomach size is reduced in these operations, which helps in long-term weight loss by causing hormonal changes in the digestive system. This affects metabolism and hunger, which causes weight loss and helps you get rid of obesity.

3. Dietary changes

If you are overweight and want to lose weight, eat a meal rich in fiber and high in protein(Image by Brooke Lark/Unsplash)

By increasing consumption of high-fiber foods and whole grains, and eliminating sugar and processed food, you can lose weight, but a calorie deficit is always necessary no matter what you are eating.

Whole grains and fiber can slow your digestion and keep you full for longer periods, which makes you crave less food.

However, avoid going for very low-calorie diets as they do not work in the long run and can make you sick and weak. Before deciding on your diet plan, consult a dietician, discuss your weight loss goals, and then form a proper meal plan.

4. Medications for weight loss

Medications for weight loss, in case you are overweight after controlling your diet and exercising daily (Image by Haley Lawrence/Unsplash)

In situations where dietary changes and exercise do not help, doctors might prescribe certain medications like liraglutide, Orlistat (Xenical), Semaglutide (Wegovy), and a few more. There are certain side effects of these medicines, therefore ensure proper medical supervision and care before you opt for them.

But at the same time, monitor and manage your diet and exercise consistently.

How to maintain a healthy weight, being an Italian Adult

Fresh ingredients are mostly used while preparing Italian cuisine. If you are cooking at home, go and buy your fresh stuff from the market, or grow your veggies to enjoy the freshness and better flavor.

Eat small and frequent meals and control your portion size. Being an Italian, you need to focus on foods that are filling and nutritious at the same time. Add healthy fats and vegetables to all your meals, and also consider having ample protein.

Italians do not consume unhealthy snacks and are mostly seen consuming nuts, fruits, or seeds instead of chips and soft drinks. If you’re an Italian woman, suffering from obesity, try the healthy Italian way of snacking.

Italy is known for pasta and pasta is not unhealthy when you use the correct sauces and less cheese. You can choose to add broccoli, or eggplant while making nutritious whole-grain pasta.

Obesity is a serious issue, and if ignored, it can lead to severe health complications.

Always remember that losing weight takes time and effort, so do not give up. Track your progress daily and commit yourself to being active and healthy. Start your fitness journey today.