Aaron Rodgers’ Quarterback Workout to Build a Strong Core

Aaron Rodgers, who is regarded as one of the all-time greatest quarterbacks, has won the MVP four times, in 2011, 2014, 2020, and 2021. Rodgers played well throughout his school days, yet found selection difficult in the competitive college football draft. He once attributed it to his relatively short stature and physical makeup.

Aaron has worked his way steadily into the top competitive level. His playing style combines arm strength, accurate throw mechanics, and powerful delivery. It is no doubt, he depends on a strong core for peak performance. He is quite aware that hundreds of dead lifts or holding a plank for ludicruously long are of no use in a dynamic sport like football.

Aaron Rodgers' Workout Routine

Todd Durkin, a fitness professional from San Diego, California, is the creator of the Aaron Rodgers workouts. Durkin is well known in the realm of exercise with his "Do or Do No Longer, There May Be No Strive" fitness facility tagline. Many top NFL quarterbacks consult with Todd.

The most popular techniques employed by quarterbacks in the NFL to help develop core strength include planks and medicine ball exercises.

Although the plank is fairly easy to perform, it is a powerful way to develop core strength. To begin, you must kneel down with your toes on the ground and hold a powerful perpendicular position for around 30 seconds.

The quarterbacks clock 45-second planks as their strength and confidence increase, especially during an injury layoff, in order to get the most out of their workout. Rodgers has been a successful quarterback after he decided to change his playing position from his initial days.

During the competition season, Rodgers works out with the team, but during the off-season, he follows a routine that includes two days of upper body work, two days of lower body work, and two days of TRX.

Knowing that a strong core is necessary for top performance, Rodgers regularly performs core exercises like TRX, medicine ball throws, and kettlebell swings to stay rock-solid on the field.

According to Rodgers, yoga and pilates have increased his flexibility and helped with getting good sleep. He claims that hot yoga helps him cleanse.

In order to have a long career, Rodgers made sure to incorporate rehabilitation into his weekly schedule and has frequent chiropractic adjustments on the advice of his father.

Here’s what Aaron Rodger’s workout routine looks like:

High pull with one arm: 8 per side

Press with one arm only: 12 per side

Press-ups: 8

Alternating shoulder taps: 8 per side

Kettlebell-assisted weighted sit-ups: 8 per side

Single-leg squats to bench: 8 on each side

Half-kneeling single-arm dumbbell curls to press: 8 on each side

TRX push-up: 30 sec

Wrapping Up

Rodgers' routine may aid in the development of conventional "mirror muscles" that we all notice right away, but Durkin places a specific emphasis on the backside of his muscles, particularly the shoulder muscles for quarterbacks. In order to build strength and power, the Aaron Rodgers routine also places more emphasis on the core. It has been demonstrated that the strength of a quarterback's core muscles accounts for 60% of his or her throwing action.

