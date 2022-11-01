Incorporating yoga balls into your abs exercises is not only fun but can seriously do wonders for your core region. Yoga balls, which are also referred to as stability balls, tend to be a highly versatile equipment that can be added to your workout regime.

Abs exercises with the yoga ball not only puts less strain on your lower back but also provides you with many other advantages including increased core stability, better balance, and toned core.

We have carefully curated a list of six amazing and efficient abs exercises that you can do with the yoga ball to get a toned core.

Best Abs Exercises with Yoga Ball for Toned Core

1. Stability Ball Plank Jacks

Stability ball plank jacks will help in burning a decent amount of calories as well as toning your lower body and core region.

To do this exercise:

Begin in the standard forearm plank position with your forearms positioned on the yoga ball and body, creating a straight line.

Find a comfortable position where you can effectively balance your body on the stability ball and toe.

With an engaged core, start the jumping jack movement of the legs by jumping your legs outwards and to the side before bringing them back to the starting position. Repeat.

2. Stability Ball Tuck

Stability ball tucks are effective abs exercises that will particularly target the fat around your belly region and help you get a toned core.

To do this exercise:

Begin in the standard high plank position on the ground.

Your shoulders should be positioned just above the palms, with your core tightened, and your toes resting over the yoga ball.

Maintain the level of your hips.

With your core, bring your knees towards your chest while rolling the ball to the front.

Straighten your legs to bring your body back to the initial position and repeat.

3. Stability Ball Crunches

Addition of a yoga ball to the crunches increases resistance and will enable you to get a toned core.

To do this exercise:

Begin by taking a seated position on the yoga ball before moving your feet forward in a manner where your thighs, neck, and shoulders are angled parallel to the ground.

Position your palms behind your head gently.

With your core engaged, raise your shoulders off the yoga ball until your body is positioned at an angle of forty-five degrees with your gaze towards the ceiling.

Hold for a moment before gently bringing your upper body back to the initial position. Repeat.

4. Stability Ball Roll-Outs

The stability ball roll-out is also a type of powerful abs exercise that will help you in increasing the balance and stability of the body.

To do this exercise:

Begin in the kneeling position on the ground with the stability ball positioned in front of your body.

Press your forearms onto the yoga ball with your toes tucked under your feet and your knee touching the ground.

Drive off both your toes to roll your body forward so that your body is in forearm plank position on the yoga ball.

Roll your body back to the initial position and repeat.

5. Stability Ball Glute Bridge

The Stability Ball Glute Bridge will provide advantages to your body that includes better posture, increased stability, strengthened lower body, and more.

To do this exercise:

Assume a seated position on the yoga ball with your feet pressed onto the ground.

Bring both your feet to the front and keep your upper back and shoulders supported by the yoga ball.

Raise your glutes off the ground by squeezing them while your upper body remains pressed onto the stability ball.

Hold for a moment before bringing your hips back on the ground. Repeat.

6. Stability Ball Pike

Stability ball pike is also a decent abs exercise that not only enables you to get a toned core but also increases stability and flexibility.

To do this exercise:

Bring your body into the traditional high plank position with your wrists just underneath your shoulders and your toes resting over the stability ball.

Keep your core engaged throughout the movement.

Bring both your feet towards your arms by keeping your legs straight and driving your hips towards the ceiling.

To maintain your body balance, use your core.

Roll the ball away to bring your body into the starting position and repeat.

Bottom Line

This article discusses the benefits of using yoga balls for your abs exercises, along with determining some of the yoga ball abs exercises that will enable you to get a toned core.

Some of the benefits that you will gain by regularly doing these abs exercises are toned body, increased core stability, better overall strength of the body, enhanced athletic performance, and more. The yoga ball also places lesser strain on your back in comparison to other heavyweight equipment such as barbells and dumbbells.

