Incorporation of abs exercises into your workout routine will not only help you to get a toned and sculpted midriff, but they will also help in strengthening your core muscles. A strong core works as the foundation for functional movement and stability of the body.

Regularly performing abs exercises will provide a multitude of benefits including burning a decent amount of calories, building balance, increasing stability, enhancing back health, improving functional movement of the body, and more.

We have curated a list of six amazing and effective abs exercises that women can incorporate into their regular workout routine to shape their midriff.

Best and Effective Abs Exercises to Shape Midriff for Women

1. Abs Wheel Rollout

Abs wheel rollout is among the most fantastic abs exercises that will help you in shaping your midriff by particularly targeting your core muscles. It will also help in building greater core strength in the body.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by positioning the abs wheel on the ground in front of your legs.

Assume a high kneeling position on the ground with your hips stacked just above your knees.

Grasp the abs wheel with both your hands and steadily roll it forward along with leaning from your knees above.

Make sure to keep your core muscles engaged and back erect throughout the movement.

Reverse the movement and repeat.

2. Dead Bugs

Dead bugs are also an excellent exercise that will help in building greater coordination amongst the limbs along with building better core stability. It will also help in toning your legs and arms.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by assuming the lying position on the ground and assume the reverse tabletop position.

Your hands should be extended towards the ceiling parallel to one another with your knees bent and stacked over your hips while your lower legs are parallel to the ground.

Keep your back flat and core engaged throughout the movement.

Bring your right hand over your head while simultaneously outstretching your right leg to the front.

Reverse the movement and alternate sides.

3. Flutter Kicks

Flutter kicks are also one of the most effective abs exercises that will help you to get defined abdominal muscles as well as build greater strength in your core region.

Here's how you can do it:

Assume a flat lying position on the ground with your back flat, legs outstretched in front of you, and hands placed on the respective sides of the body with palms facing down.

Hover both your legs a couple of inches above the ground before bringing one leg to your hip height and toe facing towards the ceiling.

Immediately swap with your other leg and repeat.

4. Plank

Plank is hands down one of the best abs exercises that you can do for both a toned midriff and a stronger core. It will also prepare your body for more advanced core exercises.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off in a face-down lying position on the ground with your legs outstretched.

Position your hands just beneath your shoulders and raise your body off the ground with your palms pressing onto the ground until your arms are completely extended.

Keep your core muscles engaged throughout the movement.

Your body should create a straight line. Hold.

5. Slider Knee Tucks

This exercise will efficiently target all the major muscles in your core region, including the deep abdominal muscles. It will also help in getting rid of the belly pooch.

Here's how you can do it:

Assume a high plank position on the ground with your shoulders apart at shoulder distance and shoulder just beneath your wrists.

Position a set of gliders beneath your toes, and press your toes onto the gliders to keep your core muscles engaged.

Bring your knees towards your chest by bending them to perform a knee tuck.

Reverse and repeat.

6. Hanging Leg Raises

This is amongst the slightly challenging abs exercises that will help in building greater stability in the body as well as toning and strengthening your upper body.

Here's how you can do it:

Clutch the bar in an overhand grip and bring your body into the hanging position.

Maintain a straight and good posture throughout the exercise.

Next, raise your legs while keeping them straight and together until your hip height.

Reverse and repeat the movement.

Bottom Line

The abs exercises listed above are amongst the fantastic and amazing ones to tone and sculpt midriffs. Besides helping you with better physical aesthetics, these abs exercises will also help in enhancing the overall health and fitness of the body along with building a stronger core.

Considering the amazing benefits gained by these abs exercises, women should definitely include them in their regular workout routine.

Poll : 0 votes