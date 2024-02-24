ADHD brain vs normal brain: Exploring the differences

Neuroscientists have studied the brain and its mechanisms for many years. An area that has piqued their interest is ADHD brain vs normal brain.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder can be misunderstood and so can individuals with it. ADHD is not the same as being distracted or hyperactive; rather, it's a serious neurodevelopmental condition.

It's important to note that the word 'normal' brain is only used for describing a typically functioning brain. An individual with ADHD has difficulties not only with attention but also with their executive functions, to the extent that it disrupts their everyday functioning.

Understanding the ADHD brain vs normal brain is essential because there are differences in people with ADHD, with respect to their brain and behavior.

ADHD brain vs normal brain: What are the key differences?

ADHD is a serious mental health condition. (Image via Vecteezy/Thanarak Worakandecha)

It's difficult to pinpoint the differences between the ADHD brain vs normal brain. Part of the reason is that the symptoms of ADHD and the condition itself are complex.

While we have come a long way in understanding that, much research is needed to gain a full understanding. Here are some differences between an ADHD brain and normal brain:

#1 Neurotransmitters

Studies show that individuals with ADHD tend to have differences in genes involved in dopaminergic signaling and norepinephine signaling.

These are two major neurotransmitters - dopamine and norepinephrine - in the brain. Dopamine or the reward hormone is involved in movement and impulse control.

Norepinephrine, meanwhile, influences attention and focus. Disruptions in the connection between either of them can lead to differences in an ADHD brain.

#2 Frontal brain

The complexities of the ADHD brain make it difficult for many to live fuller lives. (Image via Freepik)

Additionally, there can also be a decrease in activity in the area of the frontal brain that controls movements.

It means that individuals with ADHD are likely to feel more impulsive or engage in hyperactive behaviors because their brain can't regulate the movements.

#3 Neural activity

The autonomic nervous system has an arousing system and a calming system. The arousing system helps us in times of emergency, while the calming system brings us back to equilibrium.

In an ADHD brain, these systems can either be over- or under-aroused, giving rise to different levels of energy.

There are many causes of ADHD, but genes appear to play a primary role in the development of the symptoms.

It furthers our understanding that as much as ADHD is a mental health issue, it's also a biological concern. Understanding the differences in ADHD brain vs normal brain is important because it allows us to recognize that ADHD is a very real condition.

Unfortunately, a lot of people don't believe that it's a real disorder, which stops many from seeking help. Only by acknowledging these differences, we move towards creating an inclusive space.

That allows us to better understand treatments and appreciate that not everyone's brain works the same way.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

