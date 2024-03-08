Adolf Hitler's mystery illness that contributed to his downfall!

The precise nature of Adolf Hitler's mental and physical health remains unknown. However, there continues to emerge evidence that he had Parkinson's. Adolf remains one of the most disdained dictators, and yet his personality and health continue to be a mystery to doctors and researchers. He and his wife died by suicide and it is believed that his mortal remains were burned, which left less space for exploration of his brain.

Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurogenerative disorder that has an impact on your movements. As the disease progresses, it can lead to more severe limitations in how you use your body.

Adolf Hitler's mystery illness revealed: Parkinson's disease

Adolf's mental health decline could be seen from early on. (Image via Instagram/ guardiannigeria)

While there is no precise medical evidence of Parkinson's disease in Adolf Hitler, he did start showing various physical symptoms in his later years. This is especially based on observational evidence when individuals started noticing uncontrollable tremors in Hitler's hands. Not only did this impact his ability to walk steadily and shake hands, but also deteriorated his handwriting. According to researchers, Hitler would initially try to hide his tremors by keeping his left hand in his pocket or by using a cane.

It is also noted that he started displaying symptoms of rigidity and. slowness of movement, recognized as bradykinesia. While the exact causes of his disease are not known, others also consider his premorbid personality traits. Adolf Hitler appeared to demonstrate the traits of anti-social personality disorder, mental rigidity, and heightened inflexibility.

Since our physical and mental health are closely linked, it becomes difficult to point out the distinct effects of Adolf Hitler's personality and Parkinson's on his overall health. We do recognize that it eventually led him to take his life and experience impaired judgment at various points in history.

Parkinson's disease can severely affect an individual's physical and mental health. With regards to mental health, it can have a debilitating impact on cognitive functions. They may experience difficulties in arriving at a judgment, difficulties in concentration, and even mood disturbances. This also highlights the importance of understanding the mental health landscape of those in power or rather the ones that abused their power and authority.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.