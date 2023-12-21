Antisocial personality disorder has a very dramatic representation in the media. It is important to note that not all individuals with anti-social personalities go about committing serious crimes. However, some infamous cases have sparked curiosity about the human mind. It makes us think that the same humans capable of doing good can also have tendencies that go against mankind.

The terms sociopath and psychopath are loosely used but are not diagnosable conditions. Are there any celebrities with antisocial personality disorder? While many individuals have become infamous in history due to their criminal minds, it is tough to point out people who might be experiencing this condition. Generally, an individual with an anti-social personality disorder is unlikely to seek help and have insight into the impact of their behavior on society.

ASPD traits can become dangerous if not managed early on. (Image via Vecteezy/ Vecteezy)

Famous people with antisocial personality disorder or traits

An antisocial personality is often characterized by an utter disregard for societal norms and by behavior that goes against the welfare of people. The following list is of individuals speculated to have traits of antisocial personality disorder. To reiterate, these personalities lie on the extreme end of the continuum:

1. Ted Bundy

Ted Bundy is considered to have traits on the extreme end. (Image via Youtube/ InsideEdition)

Perhaps one of the most infamous serial killers in American history, Theodore Robert Bundy clearly displayed the traits of a sociopath. After Bundy was caught, he revealed the crimes he had committed and showed no empathy. In many ways, he was considered to have a 'cold' personality, unable to feel any feelings for others. Many people have also called him sadistic since there are reports of him enjoying the homicides.

2. Jeffrey Dahmer

Another infamous serial killer and cannibal took the lives of seventeen men. In an interview with Nancy Glass, he described how his obsession grew steadily until he was arrested. At least seven psychologists reportedly worked with Dahmer to understand his mental condition. It was also believed that Dahmer displayed the symptoms of conduct disorder at an early age.

3. Adolf Hitler

Adolf displayed traits of various personality disorders. (Image via Youtube/ Bestdocumentary)

Due to the inhumanity of his crimes, Adolf is often considered a dictator with psychopathic traits. Naturally, there is little possibility that Hitler would have gone for therapy or sought professional help. However, there are various accounts of his deteriorating mental health. There was a lot to his personality, not just psychopathy. It also appears that he displays the traits of narcissistic personality disorder.

4. Charles Manson

Charles Manson was charged with the murder of seven people. He was a cult leader and his diagnoses ranged from symptoms of schizophrenia to other personality disorders. Even years after his crimes, Manson revealed no remorse or guilt for his victims. Due to his antisocial personality disorder, Manson displayed a consistent pattern of deceit and manipulation.

Like other personality disorders, antisocial personality disorder also lies on a continuum. On one side, there can be excessive lying and manipulation and on the other side, there can be gruesome and unimaginable crimes. What can stop someone from slipping to the other side? Awareness and treatment. A lot of individuals with antisocial personality disorder grow up in extremely invalidating environments and often have a family history of mental illness. Like a routine physical health checkup, one should also go for a mental health checkup!

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.