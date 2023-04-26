All you need to know about calcium carbonate 

Calcium carbonate is a chemical compound with the formula CaCO3. It's the main component found in rocks and limestone. In the biological world, this compound exists in egg shells, gastropod shells, shellfish and pearls. Calcium is an important component of bones and is also required for other cellular functions.

Calcium carbonate is used to make calcium supplements and antacids. Although it's a cheap source of calcium, excess consumption has been linked to various health risks. In this article, we discuss the properties of this compound along with its benefits and risks.

Is calcium carbonate soluble in water?

This compound is easily soluble in water. Dissolving CaCO3 in carbon dioxide-saturated water produces calcium bicarbonate. Dissolved CaCO3 can turn soft water into hard water. It's required for construction and industrial purposes and is used as a neutraceutical supplement.

Pure CaCO3 is extracted from marble. Pharmaceutical products are also made from shell sources. Alternatively, calcium carbonate can be made from calcium oxide, too. Water is added to produce calcium hydroxide, and then carbon dioxide is passed through this solution to precipitate the CaCO3. In the laboratory, this compound can be made from calcium chloride.

What is the use of calcium carbonate?

This compound provides an inexpensive source of calcium and is commonly used in dietary supplements. Other forms of calcium, including calcium citrate and calcium bis-glycinate, are costlier. It's also used in common over-the-counter fizzy antacids.

Calcium carbonate is also used as a phosphate binder medication for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney failure. This compound is also used in toothpaste, as a food preservative and as a color retainer. It can also be used to make calcium oxide. It's used for people undergoing hemodialysis. Common calcium supplements are labeled as:

Calcium carbonate (40% elemental calcium)

Calcium citrate (21% elemental calcium)

Calcium gluconate (9% elemental calcium)

Calcium lactate (13% elemental calcium)

Calcium has several functions in the body, including bone health and heart function. Although the carbonate form has the highest elemental calcium, there are health concerns regarding the use of CaCO3 as a calcium supplement.

Is calcium carbonate safe?

CaCO3 can cause several side effects, including gas, constipation and stomach bloating. It's best to opt for other types of calcium supplements, like calcium citrate malate. While buying calcium supplements, remember to read the nutritional information label well.

Calcium tablets can interact with different prescription medications, including blood pressure medications, synthetic thyroid hormones, bisphosphonates, certain antibiotics and calcium channel blockers. Sometimes it's not calcium that's lacking in the body but vitamin D, which regulates calcium absorption.

Supplementation and absorption

When we compare the available calcium supplements in the market, calcium citrate malate has the highest bioavailability and is absorbed well in the gut.

Meanwhile, the carbonate form is absorbed poorly. Supplementation of calcium carbonate is associated with excess deposition of calcium and can also cause toxic effects. It's advisable to choose calcium supplements carefully to avoid any health risks.

Getting calcium from calcium-rich foods is safer compared to supplements. Supplements should only be taken when there's a deficiency. Consult your nutritionist or doctor if you feel you might need a calcium supplement. Blood tests for calcium can reveal the calcium status of the body accurately.

